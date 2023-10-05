 Longtime Denver Marijuana Store Closes, but New Dispensaries Are on the Way | Westword
Openings & Closings

Openings and Closings: Longtime Denver Dispensary Shuts Down, New Stores Coming to Broomfield

New dispensaries are sprouting up in Broomfield, Denver and Golden this fall.
October 5, 2023
Platte Valley Dispensary's fourteen-year run has come to end.
Platte Valley Dispensary's fourteen-year run has come to end. Thomas Mitchell
The Denver dispensary scene continues evolving, but it recently had to say goodbye to a longtime member.

Platte Valley Dispensary first opened in downtown Denver as a medical marijuana store in 2009. As recreational sales came in 2014 and many Colorado dispensary owners eventually sold out and moved on, the small pot shop at 2301 7th Street remained a symbol of independence from chain stores. However, Platte Valley's run came to an end this summer with a temporary closure, which has since become permanent.

Platte Valley wasn't the only Denver pot shop to recently close for good, but a handful of new stores have opened or are on the way. Find a rundown of recent and upcoming metro dispensary action below.

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Green Sativa
2426 South Federal Boulevard
720-403-8167

Morrison Gardens
4440 Morrison Road
720-792-1420

Outcrop Dispensary
18475 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
303-277-0964


Recent Dispensary Closings:


Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street

OG Medicinals
4995 South Lima Street

Platte Valley Dispensary
2301 7th Street


Dispensaries Coming Soon:

Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield

Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
