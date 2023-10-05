Openings and Closings: Longtime Denver Dispensary Shuts Down, New Stores Coming to Broomfield

Platte Valley Dispensary first opened in downtown Denver as a medical marijuana store in 2009. As recreational sales came in 2014 and many Colorado dispensary owners eventually sold out and moved on, the small pot shop at 2301 7th Street remained a symbol of independence from chain stores. However, Platte Valley's run came to an end this summer with a temporary closure, which has since become permanent.
Platte Valley wasn't the only Denver pot shop to recently close for good, but a handful of new stores have opened or are on the way. Find a rundown of recent and upcoming metro dispensary action below.
Recent Dispensary Openings:Green Sativa
2426 South Federal Boulevard
720-403-8167
Morrison Gardens
4440 Morrison Road
720-792-1420
Outcrop Dispensary
18475 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
303-277-0964
Recent Dispensary Closings:
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
OG Medicinals
4995 South Lima Street
Platte Valley Dispensary
2301 7th Street
Dispensaries Coming Soon:
Bahama Mama Craft Cannabis
3000 Folsom Street
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood