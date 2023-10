Openings and Closings: Longtime Denver Dispensary Shuts Down, New Stores Coming to Broomfield

Recent Dispensary Openings:

The Denver dispensary scene continues evolving, but it recently had to say goodbye to a longtime member.Platte Valley Dispensary first opened in downtown Denver as a medical marijuana store in 2009. As recreational sales came in 2014 and many Colorado dispensary owners eventually sold out and moved on, the small pot shop at 2301 7th Street remained a symbol of independence from chain stores. However, Platte Valley's run came to an end this summer with a temporary closure, which has since become permanent.Platte Valley wasn't the only Denver pot shop to recently close for good, but a handful of new stores have opened or are on the way. Find a rundown of recent and upcoming metro dispensary action below.2426 South Federal Boulevard720-403-81674440 Morrison Road720-792-142018475 West Colfax Avenue, Golden303-277-09642268 South Delaware Street4995 South Lima Street2301 7th Street3000 Folsom Street291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield Star Buds

