 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Loveland voters banned medical marijuana dispensaries in 2010, and haven't looked back since despite several efforts.EXPAND
Loveland voters banned medical marijuana dispensaries in 2010, and haven't looked back since despite several efforts.
Scott Lentz

Loveland Won't Vote on Recreational Marijuana Sales This Year

Thomas Mitchell | September 1, 2020 | 11:38am
AA

Loveland residents won't be voting on whether to allow recreational marijuana sales in the northern Colorado town, after an initiative drive failed to get the signatures necessary to make the November ballot.

Last week, the Loveland city clerk declared the petition effort 66 valid signatures short of the 2,888 needed to qualify for a citywide election. Although marijuana-industry proponents have asked members of the Loveland City Council to consider putting the ordinance on the November ballot themselves, that request has been taken off the agenda for the council meeting tonight, September 1.

These weren't the only obstacles that initiative co-sponsors Autumn Todd and Tom Wilczynski, a co-owner of the Fort Collins dispensary Smokey's 420 House, have faced as they tried to put the question before voters. They'd announced their initial petition drive in April, but in late June, Loveland City Clerk Patti Garcia informed the campaign organizers that they had only collected 2,142 valid signatures by the original ninety-day deadline and would have to start over if they wanted to make the November ballot. Instead, Wilczynski sued the City of Loveland, alleging that Garcia denied additional signatures in support of the marijuana initiative before the deadline had passed and that she'd misled them regarding the amount of time they had to collect petition signatures.

Related Stories

Marijuana Deals Near You

A District Court judge declined to hear the case, however, explaining that the matter was out of the court's jurisdiction. After that decision came down, the city agreed to consider another 1,808 signatures filed by the campaign, in addition to the original 2,142. But it still wasn't enough.

Colorado pot laws give local governments the right to ban or allow marijuana businesses ranging from grows to medical marijuana dispensaries to recreational stores, and Loveland currently bans all of them. Residents, though, displayed mixed opinions regarding the cannabis industry. In 2010, voters chose to ban medical marijuana businesses (Wilczynski had an MMJ license for Loveland at the time and eventually had to close his business), while 51 percent of Loveland residents voted in favor of statewide legalization in 2012 — but last year, a marijuana sales ballot question failed in in the town, with less than 49 percent of voters in favor of allowing recreational sales.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.