New Marijuana Nonprofit Incubator Coming to Denver

Many young cannabis entrepreneurs and companies are nurtured by Colorado's pot-industry incubators, but nonprofits that focus on the plant haven't received anywhere near the same attention.

Filing for federal tax-exempt status for a cannabis-related nonprofit tends to scare a lot of people away, so nonprofits haven't seen the same windfall as cannabis entities in other sectors. The regulatory worries don't end there, either, thanks to laws banning cannabis samples and consumption at public events and other strict regulations unique to legal pot. Even in Denver, pot nonprofits struggle to find a safe space in which to operate and grow.

To stimulate that growth, some of the original members of cannabis trade group Women Grow created a nonprofit to help others. "We found some holes within the community that we wanted to support and help," explains Nuvolution co-founder Anne Marie Doyle. "We started with the idea of pairing skilled volunteers with nonprofits that needed support, but they'd have various roadblocks to complete their missions."