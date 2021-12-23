Ask a Stoner: Why Are My Fellow Cannabis Users So Rude on the Internet?

Dear Stoner: Why are my fellow stoners so mean to each other online and on social media? There’s always something wrong with my photo, recommendation or favorite brand.
Burner Mom
Dear Burner Mom: Welcome to the internet. Dispensary shoppers are diverse, but the commenters about retail cannabis tend to be a resentful bunch, just like everyone else online except fans of pet videos. We love to see fat dogs lose weight. You need to find an intimate network for reliable information and polite discourse about cannabis, something like a private group (and even those can get toxic).
which both shut down cannabis pages on whims, anyway. Don’t expect all hugs and fair criticism on Reddit, though. I posted two photos of the same flower in differently branded jars a few months apart in the same group and got totally different reactions.
Send questions to [email protected]