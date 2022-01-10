Mary Jane's House Temporarily Closed by State Marijuana Regulators

A notice on the doors of the dispensary in northeast Denver, posted by the MED, notes that licenses connected to the business "have been suspended by the order of the state licensing authority for alleged violation of the Colorado Marijuana Code."
The suspension notice doesn't say which part of the state's marijuana regulations Mary Jane's House is accused of breaking, and the MED has declined to comment, citing an open investigation into the business. Mary Jane's House has not responded to an interview request.
One of closest dispensaries to Denver International Airport, Mary Jane's House opened in 2019 under April Blundell. According to MED licensing documents, the current owner of the store license is Gavriel Barazani, and the business was attempting to register with the state as a dispensary called "Mr. G" as recently as January 1. The closed dispensary's exterior still bears Mary Jane's House branding, however.
The dispensaries located at 3899 Quentin Street haven't seen much success since recreational sales began in 2014. Mary Jane's House lasted the longest, at just over two years, it was the third dispensary in the spot, in an industrial strip mall off Interstate 70. Before it was Mary Jane's House, the location was a Pink House and Nuggs dispensary.
Update: This story has been updated to add the name of the current owner of the dispensary according to the MED.