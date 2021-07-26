Flying High: Fifteen Dispensaries Near Denver International Airport

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Despite the Mile High City's many other attractions and the growing list of states that are legalizing cannabis, the plant remains top of mind for many tourists as they land at Denver International Airport. That anticipation only grows for first-time visitors once they realize that the airport is essentially in Nebraska and that the closest dispensary is still a decent car ride away.

While plenty of pot shops at the northern and eastern ends of the metro area claim to be close to DIA, most of them are still well over fifteen miles away. To help navigate your trip in or out of the Mile High, here are fifteen pot shops that are (relatively) close to the airport, according to Google Maps:

LivWell Enlightened Health

6651 Tower Road

720-524-8273

Native Roots Tower

7050 Tower Road

720-428-8990

Medicine Man Denver

4750 Nome Street

303-373-0752

Seed & Smith

5070 Oakland Street

720-506-2533

High West Cannabis

10625 East 51st Avenue

720-287-0820

EXPAND Lightshade's Peoria location is one of nine Lightshade dispensaries in the metro area. Scott Lentz

PotCo (medical only)

11101 East 51st Avenue

720-457-3060

OG Medicinals

4995 Lima Street

303-375-6652

Red Roots

5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-286-0420

Golden Meds

4620 Peoria Street

303-307-4645

Mary Jane's House

3899 Quentin Street

303-307-4204

Lightshade Peoria

11975 East 40th Avenue

720-974-7220

The Herbal Center

12005 East 37th Avenue

720-549-4372

The Green Solution

14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

303-990-9723

Terrapin Care Station

11900 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora

303-954-8402

House of Dankness

10555 East 45th Avenue

303-373-7373

Know of any dispensaries near the airport that we missed? Email marijuana@westword.com.