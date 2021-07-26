 
Flying High: Fifteen Dispensaries Near Denver International Airport

Westword Staff | July 26, 2021 | 9:05am
The Native Roots Tower location is the one of the closest dispensaries to DIA.
The Native Roots Tower location is the one of the closest dispensaries to DIA.
Courtesy of Native Roots
Despite the Mile High City's many other attractions and the growing list of states that are legalizing cannabis, the plant remains top of mind for many tourists as they land at Denver International Airport. That anticipation only grows for first-time visitors once they realize that the airport is essentially in Nebraska and that the closest dispensary is still a decent car ride away.

While plenty of pot shops at the northern and eastern ends of the metro area claim to be close to DIA, most of them are still well over fifteen miles away. To help navigate your trip in or out of the Mile High, here are fifteen pot shops that are (relatively) close to the airport, according to Google Maps:

LivWell Enlightened Health
6651 Tower Road
720-524-8273

Native Roots Tower
7050 Tower Road
720-428-8990

Medicine Man Denver
4750 Nome Street
303-373-0752

Seed & Smith
5070 Oakland Street
720-506-2533

High West Cannabis
10625 East 51st Avenue
720-287-0820

Lightshade's Peoria location is one of nine Lightshade dispensaries in the metro area.
Lightshade's Peoria location is one of nine Lightshade dispensaries in the metro area.
Scott Lentz

PotCo (medical only)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060

OG Medicinals
4995 Lima Street
303-375-6652

Red Roots
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420

Golden Meds
4620 Peoria Street
303-307-4645

Mary Jane's House
3899 Quentin Street
303-307-4204

Lightshade Peoria
11975 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220

The Herbal Center
12005 East 37th Avenue
720-549-4372

The Green Solution
14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-990-9723

Terrapin Care Station
11900 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora
303-954-8402

House of Dankness
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373

Know of any dispensaries near the airport that we missed? Email marijuana@westword.com.

