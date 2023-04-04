Navigation
Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: My Roommate Makes Edibles Often. Is My Dog at Risk?

April 4, 2023 7:11AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: My roommate likes making edibles, but I'm scared about my dog getting into them or weed around the house. Other than a very tired dog, what should I be worried about?
Zeinfeld

Dear Zeinfeld: If your roommate made edibles sparingly, I'd say that you have little to worry about as an attentive pet owner. That doesn't mean it's without risk, however, and those risks increase exponentially every time cannabis-infused butter, oils or foods enter the house. Whether the edibles are store-bought or homemade, dogs will be interested, and the risk doesn't end there. If your roommate is making infusions with flower or trim, your dog will likely be attracted to any oil-soaked plant matter left in the trash.
click to enlarge Dog ate marijuana edibles
Dogs typically sleep heavily after ingesting marijuana, but they'll still require attention.
Getty Images/Victoria Neer
Cannabis is much stronger for dogs than it is for humans, and can even be toxic. In addition to suffering long, bad trips and interruptions in cognitive abilities, in rare cases dogs have experienced seizures, tremors and comas from ingesting THC. It's time to set some kitchen boundaries with your roommate and ensure that all cannabis materials are kept far away from your dog. When pot is that present in the household, you need to be vigilant — and call a veterinarian if the day ever comes.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

