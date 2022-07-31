Our Rec Guide Has the Answers to Tourists' Burning Questions

How many dispensaries does Denver have? How much can I buy at a dispensary? Where can I find herb on my way to the mountains? Does Colorado Springs have recreational pot shops? Can weed be delivered to my hotel?
The answers to those burning questions: Roughly 207. One ounce per day. Plenty of towns off I-70. And, sadly, no and no.
We're often queried about the rules regarding recreational marijuana sales by visitors to the metro area. That's why we created the Denver Recreational Dispensary Guide, which includes not just updated listings of all the stores in and around Denver (more than 200 in the city alone), but also information on Colorado marijuana laws, lounges and purchasing limits.
Our Summer rec guide was just distributed at more than seventy hotels around Denver, but you can access it anytime here. And for a fast look at store locations, check our searchable cannabis listings.