Ask a Stoner: How Can Phrases Like "Dumpster Funk" Describe Good Weed?

Dear Stoner: Why do people use phrases like "musty," "dumpster funk" and "Grandpa's socks" to describe weed they like? Those all sound disgusting.
Dear Fleece: Cannabis can contradict our other preferences in food, drink and aromatics, but potheads aren't alone in enjoying the dank, musty flavors of the world. I'm pretty sure I've heard a sommelier use "Grandpa's socks" or something very close to it while describing an expensive red wine, and my uncle still refers to my favorite IPA as "one of those pine cone beers." Expensive coffee often comes with a bitter nip with no cream involved, and I frickin' love it.
Diesel or Kush that smells like tennis balls in your childhood basement is a much closer representation of that than strains selectively bred to taste like candy, cake or fruit cocktail.
