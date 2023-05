Ask a Stoner: How Can Phrases Like "Dumpster Funk" Describe Good Weed?

click to enlarge Some cannabis aromas and flavors are acquired tastes, but some of the most highly regarded strains are funky and skunky. Jacqueline Collins

Why do people use phrases like "musty," "dumpster funk" and "Grandpa's socks" to describe weed they like? Those all sound disgusting.Cannabis can contradict our other preferences in food, drink and aromatics , but potheads aren't alone in enjoying the dank, musty flavors of the world. I'm pretty sure I've heard a sommelier use "Grandpa's socks" or something very close to it while describing an expensive red wine, and my uncle still refers to my favorite IPA as "one of those pine cone beers." Expensive coffee often comes with a bitter nip with no cream involved, and I frickin' love it.Enjoying funky weed is a sign of mature tastebuds. It's usually an acquired taste that takes time to develop, but most people who enjoy something eventually want to enjoy it in its purest form. Smoking earthy, skunky Diesel or Kush that smells like tennis balls in your childhood basement is a much closer representation of that than strains selectively bred to taste like candy, cake or fruit cocktail.