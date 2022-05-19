Support Us

Rocky Mountain High Takes Over RiverRock Dispensaries

May 19, 2022 8:38AM

The RiverRock dispensary at 4935 York Street might not be there for long.
Rocky Mountain High has taken over RiverRock's stores at 990 West Sixth Avenue and 4935 York Street in March, according to state Marijuana Enforcement Division records, creating a chain of eight locations.

Both former RiverRock stores still have the RiverRock name outside, although the Sixth Avenue location also has a banner announcing new management, and the interiors of both locations have been converted into Rocky Mountain High retail spaces.

Sixth Avenue store manager Tom Wood says there will be a grand-reopening party at that location, but no celebration is planned for York Street. Customer traffic in that industrial area of north Denver isn't strong enough to keep the York Street store open, Wood explains, and Rocky Mountain High would like to move it to south Denver or Glendale near South Colorado Boulevard.
A grow operation attached to that store and a final RiverRock harvest came with the deal, and there will be some significant deals at the York Street location, now called RiverRock by Rocky Mountain High, while it's still open.

"Until the move, we have some of the best hidden prices in Denver," Wood adds.

Rocky Mountain High was founded in 2009 as a medical marijuana dispensary before it added and acquired more stores in the Denver area, as well as Durango and Montrose. The ownership group also owns dispensaries in Delaware and New Jersey.

RiverRock was also founded in Denver in 2009 as a medical marijuana operation, by Norton Arbelaez and John Kocer, before transitioning to recreational sales. The company was featured in various media reports during Colorado's early years of retail pot, and made national headlines in 2016 for signing Wiz Khalifa to a marijuana endorsement deal. Neither Arbelaez nor Kocer could be reached for comment on the sale.
