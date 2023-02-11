Snaxland Opens Boulder Dispensary in Former Peaceful Choice

Snaxland, one of Colorado's most popular marijuana growers, now has its own retail outlet.
The wholesale marijuana grower has taken over the former Peaceful Choice dispensary at 7464 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, with the transition taking place Friday, February 10. News of the takeover was first shared on Snaxland's Instagram page, where the company announced that its new dispensary was "technically open."
Snaxland didn't respond to a request for comment, but there is now a "Snaxland Cannabis" sign on the storefront, and dispensary employees confirmed the new ownership over the phone.
Snaxland already has a medical marijuana dispensary in Oklahoma, but the Boulder store is the grower's first dispensary in Colorado. It's on the verge of opening another store in Denver, though, at 543 Bryant Street, in a former Golden Meds dispensary.
Snaxland's entrance into Boulder marks the end of a twelve-year run by Peaceful Choice, one of Boulder's oldest dispensaries. Earlier this month, Boulder's longest-standing dispensary, Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company, was purchased by wholesale grower Boulder Built, but the new ownership said it doesn't plan on rebranding that dispensary.
Wholesale cannabis cultivators in Colorado have built loyal followings of customers who eagerly drive to dispensaries carrying the grower's latest strains. While the ownership behind growers and dispensaries often intertwine, popular growers in Colorado don't often have dispensaries under the same brand. The tide could be changing, however.