 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Is Solventless Hash Worth the Money?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Solventless Hash Worth the Money?

Herbert Fuego | August 11, 2020 | 5:57am
AA

Dear Stoner: Is solventless hash worth the extra money? If it is, does that mean butane wax is unsafe?
Decker

Dear Decker: As with most products at any other store, it all comes down to how much we’re willing to pay and how trustworthy the vendor is. If you’re a medical user making minimum wage, then maybe spending $65 for a gram of finely squeezed rosin isn’t prudent; instead, it’s time to surf menus for sales and value buys for solvent-based extraction products, such as butane hash oil, that you trust. If you’re flush with fat stacks, though, why not pay a little extra for the best?

Ask a Stoner: Is Solventless Hash Worth the Money?
Flickr/Andres Rodriguez

Related Stories

Nowadays, most of the expensive rosin isn’t even squeezed from flower; it’s squeezed from bubble hash, so the final product is even purer and more potent while remaining free of solvents — which is why solventless hash is one of the fastest-growing product niches at dispensaries. Does that mean BHO is toxic? Not necessarily.
Properly purged solvent extracts shouldn’t carry harmful amounts of residual solvents, though we’re still learning about the long-term effects of dabbing. Going solventless just provides a little more peace of mind, which makes a difference when you’re stoned.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.