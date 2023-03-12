Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: You Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party

March 12, 2023 6:08AM

If approved, Colorado would be the first state in the country to require substance-free seating at entertainment venues.
If approved, Colorado would be the first state in the country to require substance-free seating at entertainment venues. Courtesy of Sober AF Entertainment
A bill introduced at the Colorado Legislature would require official sober seating sections at large entertainment venues like Coors Field and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. State Senator Kevin Priola, the sponsor of Senate Bill 23-171, wants to see substance-free sections — where alcohol, tobacco, vaping and other substances would be explicitly prohibited — at entertainment venues with a capacity of 7,000 or more people, including college stadiums. If his proposal passes, those facilities would have to reserve at least 4 percent of their seats for alcohol- and substance-free areas, or risk losing their liquor licenses.

"I've paid a lot of attention to the movement toward mocktails at bars. It was my hope to standardize the process across the state and normalize sobriety at some spaces," Priola says. "We don't want to be acrimonious in this proposal. We want something that works for the sports teams, the venues and the entertainment providers, but we also want something that works for families and people who are substance-free."

But judging from the responses to our Instagram post on the substance-free seating proposal, it won't work for some. Says Noah:
I’m even sober and this is lame..
Adds Emily: 
As a sober person, I find this to be completely asinine and infantilizing. We don’t need the government mandating seating sections at events. How could this be a serious endeavor? What’s in it for this politician?
Responds Sara: 
 This comment section is baffling. To me, this is supportive to the many thousands of people in recovery who want to socialize and enjoy these experiences safely without being triggered into a relapse. Why is this so difficult for everyone to comprehend? Maybe check your partying habits and unprocessed trauma if that’s you.
Adds Jennifer:
 Good damn idea.. lots of folks want to socialize without being surrounded with alcohol
Wonders Bob:
 Why? The $14 for a Bud Lght price tag will keep me from drinking.
Comments Jacqlyn:
 I just want it to be easier to get an NA beer at concessions 😅
Concludes Brandon:  
You gotta fight for your right to party.
What do you think of the proposal? Would you buy tickets in a substance-free area?
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation