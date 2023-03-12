Reader: You Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party

"I've paid a lot of attention to the movement toward mocktails at bars. It was my hope to standardize the process across the state and normalize sobriety at some spaces," Priola says. "We don't want to be acrimonious in this proposal. We want something that works for the sports teams, the venues and the entertainment providers, but we also want something that works for families and people who are substance-free."
But judging from the responses to our Instagram post on the substance-free seating proposal, it won't work for some. Says Noah:
I’m even sober and this is lame..Adds Emily:
As a sober person, I find this to be completely asinine and infantilizing. We don’t need the government mandating seating sections at events. How could this be a serious endeavor? What’s in it for this politician?Responds Sara:
This comment section is baffling. To me, this is supportive to the many thousands of people in recovery who want to socialize and enjoy these experiences safely without being triggered into a relapse. Why is this so difficult for everyone to comprehend? Maybe check your partying habits and unprocessed trauma if that’s you.Adds Jennifer:
Good damn idea.. lots of folks want to socialize without being surrounded with alcoholWonders Bob:
Why? The $14 for a Bud Lght price tag will keep me from drinking.Comments Jacqlyn:
I just want it to be easier to get an NA beer at concessions 😅Concludes Brandon:
You gotta fight for your right to party.What do you think of the proposal? Would you buy tickets in a substance-free area?