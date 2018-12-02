Reader: Sweet Leaf Case Was a Waste of Taxpayer Money

In December 2017, Sweet Leaf dispensaries across Denver were raided by the Denver Police Department; the homegrown chain had been under investigation for a year, on suspicions that stores were engaging in "looping," or selling more than an ounce of product to a customer in a day. The law has since been changed to change vague wording that had arguably created a loophole (interpreting the one-ounce limit as "per transaction" rather than per day), and charges were dropped against eighteen budtenders who'd been arrested.

But two higher-level Sweet Leaf employees are now serving thirty-day jail sentences...and a grand jury was convened to look into the case this year.