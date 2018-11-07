 


The Green Solution's newest store is now open in Sheridan.EXPAND
The Green Solution's newest store is now open in Sheridan.
Courtesy of The Green Solution

The Green Solution Opens Sixteenth Dispensary in Colorado

Thomas Mitchell | November 7, 2018 | 7:02am
AA

One of Colorado's largest dispensary chains is getting even larger: On Saturday, November 3, The Green Solution opened another Colorado dispensary, this one at 3318 South Federal Boulevard in Sheridan.

The new store is the Green Solution's sixteenth location, putting it two storefronts ahead of LivWell (fourteen stores) and closer to Native Roots (twenty stores). It's now the second largest group of dispensaries operating under the same brand in Colorado.

This has been a busy fourteen months for the Green Solution, which has added stores in Fort Collins, Glendale, downtown Denver and now Sheridan since September of last year. In June 2017, the company converted its store in Silver Plume to become the state's first outlet dispensary.

The Green Solution's newest pot shop is Sheridan's fourth retail dispensary, located right on the town's border with Englewood. Like all Green Solution stores, it sells only recreational marijuana but offers discounts to medical patients. It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

