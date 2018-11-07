The Green Solution Opens Sixteenth Dispensary in Colorado

One of Colorado's largest dispensary chains is getting even larger: On Saturday, November 3, The Green Solution opened another Colorado dispensary, this one at 3318 South Federal Boulevard in Sheridan.
The new store is the Green Solution's sixteenth location, putting it two storefronts ahead of LivWell (fourteen stores) and closer to Native Roots (twenty stores). It's now the second largest group of dispensaries operating under the same brand in Colorado.
This has been a busy fourteen months for the Green Solution, which has added stores in Fort Collins, Glendale, downtown Denver and now Sheridan since September of last year. In June 2017, the company converted its store in Silver Plume to become the state's first outlet dispensary.
The Green Solution's newest pot shop is Sheridan's fourth retail dispensary, located right on the town's border with Englewood. Like all Green Solution stores, it sells only recreational marijuana but offers discounts to medical patients. It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
