The Green Solution Opens Sixteenth Dispensary in Colorado

One of Colorado's largest dispensary chains is getting even larger: On Saturday, November 3, The Green Solution opened another Colorado dispensary, this one at 3318 South Federal Boulevard in Sheridan.

The new store is the Green Solution's sixteenth location, putting it two storefronts ahead of LivWell (fourteen stores) and closer to Native Roots (twenty stores). It's now the second largest group of dispensaries operating under the same brand in Colorado.