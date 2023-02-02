Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: As Weed Prices Drop, Why Aren't Edibles Cheaper?

February 2, 2023 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Someone told me that THC distillate can be bought in bulk for around $2 per gram. If that's true, why aren't edibles cheaper?
Big Hungry

Dear Big Hungry: We can't verify whether THC distillate is that cheap, though prices have probably never been lower. That said, we're seeing more affordable edibles than ever before, even if they're not as cheap as you'd like. Do you remember seeing 100 milligrams' worth of gummies for sale for less than $10 before tax? Because that's what I see at about half of the pot shops I visit, and the deal doesn't always require a coupon.
click to enlarge
Do you remember seeing 100 milligram-edibles for less than $10 before tax?
Jacqueline Collins
You get what you pay for, though. Cheap distillate edibles usually taste like hash and gasoline, and the highs aren't always as good as expected. Any edible made with good starting cannabis material and decent ingredients will still cost around $20, but that's not too bad compared to the price back in 2015. That's why edibles made with rosin, a more expensive form of solventless extract, are becoming all the rage right now. With higher price tags, there's more money to be made!

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation