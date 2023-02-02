Ask a Stoner: As Weed Prices Drop, Why Aren't Edibles Cheaper?

Dear Stoner: Someone told me that THC distillate can be bought in bulk for around $2 per gram. If that's true, why aren't edibles cheaper?
Big Hungry
Dear Big Hungry: We can't verify whether THC distillate is that cheap, though prices have probably never been lower. That said, we're seeing more affordable edibles than ever before, even if they're not as cheap as you'd like. Do you remember seeing 100 milligrams' worth of gummies for sale for less than $10 before tax? Because that's what I see at about half of the pot shops I visit, and the deal doesn't always require a coupon.
edibles made with rosin, a more expensive form of solventless extract, are becoming all the rage right now. With higher price tags, there's more money to be made!
Send questions to [email protected]