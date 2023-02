Ask a Stoner: As Weed Prices Drop, Why Aren't Edibles Cheaper?

click to enlarge Do you remember seeing 100 milligram-edibles for less than $10 before tax? Jacqueline Collins

Someone told me that THC distillate can be bought in bulk for around $2 per gram. If that's true, why aren't edibles cheaper?We can't verify whether THC distillate is that cheap, though prices have probably never been lower. That said, we're seeing more affordable edibles than ever before, even if they're not as cheap as you'd like. Do you remember seeing 100 milligrams' worth of gummies for sale for less than $10 before tax? Because that's what I see at about half of the pot shops I visit, and the deal doesn't always require a coupon.You get what you pay for, though. Cheap distillate edibles usually taste like hash and gasoline, and the highs aren't always as good as expected. Any edible made with good starting cannabis material and decent ingredients will still cost around $20, but that's not too bad compared to the price back in 2015. That's why edibles made with rosin , a more expensive form of solventless extract, are becoming all the rage right now. With higher price tags, there's more money to be made!