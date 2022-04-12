Support Us

Ask a Stoner: What Can I Get Away With at the 4/20 Fest?

April 12, 2022 5:55AM

Dear Stoner: I see the 4/20 festival is returning to Civic Center this year, but what are the rules? What can I bring in, and what am I allowed to do once I’m in there?
Mitzi

Dear Mitzi: Being stranded with a dry mouth and empty tummy zombifies a high quickly. The Mile High 420 Festival will have plenty of food and beverage options to keep you sustained, but you’ll have to buy all of your refreshments there. No outside food or drink will be allowed inside the festival, according to organizers, so hydrate before you go. Security doesn’t search very hard, though, and sunscreen, blankets and other park essentials are allowed. The festival is free to attend, too.
click to enlarge Civic Center Park has long been recognized as Denver's unofficial gathering spot for 4/20. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
Civic Center Park has long been recognized as Denver's unofficial gathering spot for 4/20.
Jacqueline Collins
While cannabis use is banned at Civic Center during all events, 420 Festival organizers look the other way as long as you’re not causing a scene — but police like to hang around the park on 4/20, so make sure all your public toking takes place in the festival area, or you raise the risk of getting a citation for public consumption. Once more people fill the place, though, there’s little to worry about if you avoid areas near streets or sidewalks.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

