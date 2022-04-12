Ask a Stoner: What Can I Get Away With at the 4/20 Fest?

Dear Stoner: I see the 4/20 festival is returning to Civic Center this year, but what are the rules? What can I bring in, and what am I allowed to do once I’m in there?
Dear Mitzi: Being stranded with a dry mouth and empty tummy zombifies a high quickly. The Mile High 420 Festival will have plenty of food and beverage options to keep you sustained, but you’ll have to buy all of your refreshments there. No outside food or drink will be allowed inside the festival, according to organizers, so hydrate before you go. Security doesn’t search very hard, though, and sunscreen, blankets and other park essentials are allowed. The festival is free to attend, too.
look the other way as long as you’re not causing a scene — but police like to hang around the park on 4/20, so make sure all your public toking takes place in the festival area, or you raise the risk of getting a citation for public consumption. Once more people fill the place, though, there’s little to worry about if you avoid areas near streets or sidewalks.
