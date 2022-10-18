Ask a Stoner: Why Are ATM Fees So High at Dispensaries?

[
Dear Stoner:
Why are dispensaries still charging such big fees for ATMs? I had to pay $5 just to pull out cash yesterday.
Antonio
Dear Antonio:
I remember when recreational pot shops just opened and people were freaking out over EBT cards
being able to pull money out of dispensary ATMs. If only they knew how much some of these pot shops were charging...
click to enlarge
Need cash for the pot shop? It's best to withdraw before you visit.
The majority of dispensaries I visit charge the standard $3 or less nowadays, but it’s not rare to come across a fee of $5 or more, either. Outside of actual drugs, weed is one of the last things that still make us visit the ATM for cash. It’s always best to think ahead and pull out enough cash to cover multiple dispensary runs, because most businesses are becoming increasingly hostile toward cash or requesting cash back. Even grocery stores charge for the service now (though it’s much less than an ATM fee), and dispensaries would probably act similarly if they weren’t forced to use cash because of the plant’s federal prohibition. Until that ends, some stores will continue using ATMs to chip away at your checking account.
Send questions to [email protected]