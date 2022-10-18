Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Are ATM Fees So High at Dispensaries?

October 18, 2022 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Why are dispensaries still charging such big fees for ATMs? I had to pay $5 just to pull out cash yesterday.
Antonio

Dear Antonio: I remember when recreational pot shops just opened and people were freaking out over EBT cards being able to pull money out of dispensary ATMs. If only they knew how much some of these pot shops were charging...
click to enlarge
Need cash for the pot shop? It's best to withdraw before you visit.
Flickr/Frank Hebbert
The majority of dispensaries I visit charge the standard $3 or less nowadays, but it’s not rare to come across a fee of $5 or more, either. Outside of actual drugs, weed is one of the last things that still make us visit the ATM for cash. It’s always best to think ahead and pull out enough cash to cover multiple dispensary runs, because most businesses are becoming increasingly hostile toward cash or requesting cash back. Even grocery stores charge for the service now (though it’s much less than an ATM fee), and dispensaries would probably act similarly if they weren’t forced to use cash because of the plant’s federal prohibition. Until that ends, some stores will continue using ATMs to chip away at your checking account.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation