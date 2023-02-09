Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Popular Growers Have Their Own Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: Why don't more popular growers have their own dispensaries? I like to visit breweries to try exclusives and get a sense of their ethos, and want to do the same with weed.
Carlos
Dear Carlos: That would be great! Add in a cannabis lounge and grow tour, and you've essentially replicated the brewery experience. Unfortunately for us and cannabis growers, adding a shopping area and tasting room to a cannabis grow isn't viable even if a business wants to — cannabis regulations are hard to navigate out here — and building or buying an off-site dispensary can be even harder.
Cookies, KrystaLeaves and Snaxland, but that's a slow-growing movement.
