Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Popular Growers Have Their Own Dispensaries?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

Why don't more popular growers have their own dispensaries? I like to visit breweries to try exclusives and get a sense of their ethos, and want to do the same with weed.That would be great! Add in a cannabis lounge and grow tour, and you've essentially replicated the brewery experience. Unfortunately for us and cannabis growers, adding a shopping area and tasting room to a cannabis grow isn't viable even if a business wants to — cannabis regulations are hard to navigate out here — and building or buying an off-site dispensary can be even harder.Most new cannabis businesses in Colorado are subject to location restrictions that ban them from being located near parks, daycares or other dispensaries, which complicates the prospect of finding a good building in a high-traffic area. That doesn't much affect a growing operation, but it makes a huge difference for dispensaries that would still like to attract cannabis tourists. A few popular growers have bucked the trend and now have their own dispensaries within the city, including Cookies KrystaLeaves and Snaxland , but that's a slow-growing movement.