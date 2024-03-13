The Ten Best Places in Denver to Catch Comedy

Whether you're a comedy first-timer or a seasoned fan, Denver has a venue for you! Here are the city's best, in alphabetical order:
Chaos Bloom Theater70 South Broadway
Opened in the eclectic Baker neighborhood in July 2020, Chaos Bloom is Denver's newest hot spot for improv and sketch comedy, and also a place where aspiring comedians can sharpen their skills at a full training center. Thursday through Sunday, you can catch a show with comedians from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and, yes, Denver (Adam Cayton-Holland will be there on March 14). "Every show is different since it is mainly improv," says director Amey Goerlich. "Even if you come every Saturday at 8 p.m. to our MainStage Players shows, you will see different cast members and a totally different show each time. But our Fridays are where we really mix it up, from modern clowning to an old-timey radio show to a straight-up character show or sketch show." With a background in the NYC and L.A. comedy scenes, Goerlich is thrilled with what she's seen happening in the Denver scene. "What excites me the most is seeing the high-quality performances we are getting out of this community," she notes. "We aren’t your typical small-market improv theater; we have some of the best of the best doing all our shows for only $5, for the most part, so I’m excited to keep that consistency here in Denver."
Comedy WorksDowntown, 1226 15th Street, and South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
Both Comedy Works locations rate high with national names. Comedy Works Downtown opened on September 1, 1981; it was followed by Comedy Works South in October 2008, and together they've been rated one of the top five comedy clubs in the country by USA Today. The legends who have graced these stages read like a who's who of comedy royalty, including Jerry Seinfeld, Roseanne, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Lewis Black and Joan Rivers. But Comedy Works doesn't just showcase established talent; it's also a nurturing spot for emerging comedians, with many local acts going on to make their mark on the national comedy scene. "An evening at either Comedy Works location promises a memorable experience filled with laughter, amazing talent and a great atmosphere for comedy enthusiasts. Comedy Works is a popular spot for both locals and tourists looking for a night of live entertainment in the Mile High City," notes publicist Mel Gibson. "The future of comedy in Denver is promising due to its rich history, diverse comedy styles, thriving comedy clubs and the supportive comedy community. As the comedy scene continues to evolve and adapt to changing times, Denver will continue to stand out as a dynamic and exciting place for comedy enthusiasts and performers alike."
Denver Comedy Lounge3559 Larimer Street
The Denver Comedy Lounge just adds to RiNo's reputation as the city's hot entertainment district. It was founded by standup comedian Ben Kronberg, whose star-studded résumé includes a breakout performance at the 2007 HBO Aspen Comedy Festival, along with appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show, Last Call With Carson Daly, Late Night With Seth Meyers and his own Comedy Central half-hour special. Every weekend night at 8 p.m., the stage comes alive with comedians, musicians and artists, and Kronberg's commitment to showcasing a range of comedic voices makes the Denver Comedy Lounge a must-visit destination for comedy enthusiasts seeking top-tier performances.
Denver Comedy UndergroundAlthea Center at 1400 Williams Street
"Our tagline says it all! Free Pizza, Free Drink, Great Comedy!" says founder Ben Bryant. "On a typical weekend, audience members are treated to some of the best comedians in the nation, and they get free pizza and free drinks with their ticket. It's the most fun you can have on Colfax for $20." In 2019, Bryant launched Denver Comedy Underground in the back room of the Irish Snug; following COVID and the Snug's closure, he moved it to Capitol Hill, where it officially opened in September 2021. From emerging voices to nationally acclaimed comedians hailing from Netflix, Comedy Central, theaters, comedy clubs, TV and more, Denver Comedy Underground delivers top-notch talent at an affordable price Thursday through Saturday. "Denver's comedy talent is unmatched, and our audiences are great, too," Bryant proclaims. "People here in Denver can see great shows all the time — at Denver Comedy Underground, of course!"
Denver's Dangerous Theatre2620 West Second Avenue, #1
After opening Performance Space Orlando over two decades ago, Winnie Wenglewick moved from Florida to Denver, began renting venues for play productions, and finally took over a private social club that became Dangerous Theatre in August 2007. Throughout its existence, Dangerous Theatre has been a champion of new, original and daring works, often focusing on productions that might not find a stage elsewhere — from the uncensored and boundary-pushing Limit Breaker open-mic variety show every Sunday, which celebrates the uniqueness of individuals living on society's fringes, to the engaging and inclusive Improv Shenanigans weekly Tuesday workshops designed for performers and aspiring improvisers of all experience levels. Live dangerously!
Denver Improv8246 Northfield Boulevard, Unit 1400
The Improv, a national chain, has been producing comedy in cities across the country for over forty years; Denver Improv joined the lineup as an early landmark in Central Park. True to its parent's reputation, the inviting club offers a full-service experience, seamlessly connecting food and standup. With a menu that categorizes items as "opening acts" (appetizers) and "headliners" (entrees), the Denver Improv provides a culinary complement to its comedic entertainment. "We've got a lot of things coming down the pipeline — a lot of cool collaborations that are coming up and a lot of fun projects," says general manager Chris Gottlieb. "Guest experience is our number-one priority; we want to bring people back by making sure that they have a great time."
Lion's Lair2022 East Colfax Avenue
Step into the heart of Denver's homegrown scene at the Lion's Lair, the city's oldest continually operating independent music venue. Its storied history dates back to the 1930s, when it first opened as the Playboy Club, transforming into the Aladdin Lounge in 1936. In 1967, it was reborn as the Lion's Lair under the ownership of Jim Lyons; the name has endured even as the ownership has evolved. While the Lair is known for its live-music offerings, it also embraces comedy, burlesque and variety, hosting events like Open Mic Comedy Night, led by Anthony Crawford every Monday at 10 p.m., and The Gong Show, Tuesdays at 9:30.
RISE Comedy1260 22nd Street
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse was founded in 2011 by Stephen Wilder, who joined with new partners and co-owners Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols in 2019; during the pandemic, the venue evolved into RISE Comedy. "A typical evening at RISE Comedy is filled with comedy variety. Anything from improv, standup, sketch comedy, variety shows, drag comedy, clown and comedy festivals. We have the most diverse offerings in comedy in the city. You can relax in our full-service bar, too, that champions local beer, wine and cocktails," says Armstrong. "I love what we are building here in Denver, and especially at RISE Comedy: an inclusive place for all performers to find their voices. I’m excited to see the world know more about Denver comedy and how great it is. The talent is amazing out here, and Denver will be a comedy force to be reckoned with."
The Bug Theatre3654 Navajo Street
Back in 1912, the Bug opened as the Ideal Theater, a nickelodeon movie house; after that, it went through various names, including the World Theatre, the Navajo and the Avalon, transforming into a church and then an appliance storage warehouse. In 1994 the space found new life when local artists Reed Weimer and Chandler Romeo acquired the building, created a 501(c)(3) titled Bug Performance and Media Art Center and promptly rebranded the place as the Bug Theatre, in homage to the nickname neighborhood kids had given it: "the Bug House." The Bug's mission remains rooted in making the arts accessible to all, with affordable rental rates and ticket prices. Executive director Alex Agosta-Weimer recalls that when the Grawlix approached the Bug to host its monthly show a dozen or so years ago, "standup comedy really started to thrive at our nonprofit theater." And around town. "Live comedy is one of my absolute favorite things," Agosta-Weimer adds. "From our medium-sized place at the Bug to the nationally, if not world-famous, amazing Comedy Works to the huge traveling shows that happen at the Paramount, and all of the local brewery shows and RISE and Denver Comedy Underground, and the High Plains Comedy Festival that Adam [Cayton-Holland] started, of course, Denver is home to dozens of brilliant comics. There is always a show somewhere, and I like that. It's exciting that it is such a strong scene — very supportive, very collaborative. I wouldn't work any other way."
Wide Right2100 Curtis Street
Named in homage to the Buffalo Bills' Scott Norwood's infamous missed Super Bowl field goal kick in 1991, Wide Right opened just as COVID shut down bars across Colorado. But it survived by offering affordable drinks, a vibrant event calendar and delectable bar fare, especially if you have a penchant for Buffalo classics. Beyond its sports affiliation, Wide Right celebrates artists with a punk-rock edge, frequently hosting open-mic nights, comedy shows and karaoke sessions. On Wednesdays the bar comes alive with a bustling comedy open mic, Thursdays are free-themed shows at which producers can try out new ideas, and Fridays continue the comedic tradition with ticketed showcases.