The 1975, iZCALLi and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

This week, The 1975 will swoon you with its British synth-pop sounds on Tuesday, December 6, and this weekend, hot Denver Latin-rock band iZCALLi will have you dancing as soon as it starts at the Gothic on Saturday, December 10.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
The Lemonheads
Monday, December 5, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$34.95-$40
This jangle-pop grunge-punk group formed in 1986 and grew in popularity after releasing a blistering cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson." Garage punks Bass Drum of Death and alternative-rock group On Being an Angel open the show.
Peach Pit
Tuesday, December 6, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$27.50
Canada has delivered us perfect indie-surf-pop vibes in Peach Pit, a band that will butter you up and leave you craving more sweet sounds from the land of maple syrup. Brooklyn-based psych-pop band Sunflower Bean opens the night.
The 1975
Tuesday, December 6, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$69.75-$100
If you're looking to cure those Tuesday blues, head on over to Mission for some soothing alternative synth-pop from across the pond. English rockers the 1975 are ready to rage, with Los Angeles indie-pop act lovelytheband and Denver outfit Neon the Bishop opening the show.
DannyLux: Limerencia Tour
Wednesday, December 7, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Having started playing music at age six after his father brought home an old beat-up guitar, Daniel Balderrama (aka DannyLux) plays his own version of the sierreño style that imbues his original songs with a power that warms your soul.
OFF!
Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$20-$25
OFF! is a hardcore punk supergroup comprising members of other great acts such as Circle Jerks, Black Flag, Burning Bride, Red Kross and Thundercat. Known for short songs that pack a punch, this group is sure to leave a mark on your mind.
Amon Amarth
Friday, December 9, 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$69.75
A Swedish viking-metal band named after Mount Doom from J.R.R.Tolkien's Lord of the Rings? Hell, yeah! Like-minded metal bands Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation open the show.
iZCALLi
Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30-$35
Fusing Latin sounds with world-class rock and roll, iZCALLi has something to say. The group has continuously played coveted slots at several Denver festivals, and has even started an annual music fest of its own called Rock de Mayo. Fellow Denver acts Ritmo Cascabel and Mono Verde Collective open the night.
The Sheepdogs
Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
Bringing Southern-rock vibes to us from the Great White North, the Sheepdogs are here to party. Boogie on over to Globe Hall to pair some BBQ with your blues rock and enjoy tunes from fellow Canadian support artist Boy Golden, who will be opening the show that night.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.