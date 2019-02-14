 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
2Cellos brings strings to Denver.
2Cellos brings strings to Denver.
ICM Management

2CELLOS Ruins Valentine's Day for Thousands of Denver Fans

Kyle Harris | February 14, 2019 | 9:17am
AA

Denver 2CELLOS fans: All you'll hear tonight will be the sound of a lonely violin whining in your head. The cello-playing sex icons are stranded in their tour van and can't make it to town.

What's between them and thousands of starry-eyed lovers who hired babysitters and planned date nights at the Pepsi Center for tonight's Valentine's Day show? Bad weather and road closures.

Continue Reading

If you're freaked out because you spent your last cent on tonight's concert, fear not. Your money will be refunded wherever you purchased your tickets.

“We are so sorry we can’t make it - we had a great time when we played Denver on our last tour, we were looking forward to playing an even bigger show at the Pepsi Center," the musicians write from their snow-blocked tour bus. "Unfortunately, the weather isn’t allowing us to get there this time. It is frustrating, we really wanted to play for you all. We will be back!”

But Valentine's Day 2019 will not. For many, it will be ruined. Others may still manage to redeem the night.

Here are some of our recommendations for Valentine's Day fun. You might not hear 2CELLOS, but you and your loved one can still make beautiful music together.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: