Abigail Osborn Makes Her First 'Diss Track.'

The last time Westword spoke with Abigail Osborn, she was just coming off the high of her first single, "Drive All Night," and was about to release her next one, "Break My Heart." Now she's almost done creating her first full-length album.
The album, Bad Lover, comprises nine songs and a lot of emotions; Osborn will tease the album's release, slated for September, with singles for the next seven months. The songs are introspective, reflecting the times she would dissect her faults and flaws. "I feel like I've been roasting myself for a few years," Osborn jokes. "The title track...just lists all my different traits that I have, and the chorus just talks about how I keep messing things up for myself, right before it gets good."
The theme of self-reflection is best encapsulated in "Ruin Your Night," the first single from the album, which drops Friday, April 8. It is inspired by the emotional upset of Osborn jumping into a relationship that lasted a mere three weeks. The indie-pop tune takes a dig at the person in a relationship who cares too much, as well as the person who doesn't care enough.
"I broke up with this guy after three weeks, and he was like devastated. I wrote 'Ruin Your Night' about how it’s really embarrassing to care," Osborn explains. "It flips back to, 'I’m really embarrassing because I can’t keep the relationship longer than three weeks.'"
The accompanying music video, which will also be released on Friday, visualizes these moody emotions with dark purples and blues overlaying the scenes. The first few minutes in the video show a fun party where Osborn is dissing a former lover for being too emotional, but it eventually turns into a scene of her playing the guitar and singing alone, with the sound shifting so her vocals sound isolated, as well.
The sad ending is actually more representative of how the entirety of the song sounded when Osborn originally wrote it. She ended up taking it to co-writers Ryan Lau, Sydney Lau and Keegan Bost, who made it the upbeat anthem listeners will soon hear. "It probably would have stayed...just a sad song if I didn’t bring it to them," Osborn muses, "if I didn’t have them help me bring it to life."
Osborn hopes to tour the album, possibly coming back to Denver, where she was born and raised.
"This album feels exciting because it feels like I just built this massive world around all these songs, and 'Ruin your Night' feels like a good introduction," she says. "I’m excited to finally have these out. It almost doesn’t feel real."
'"Ruin Your Night" will be released Friday, April 8, on all streaming platforms.