AEG's Mission Ballroom Adds Shows to Opening Months

The venue isn't even open yet, but it's already lining up an impressive roster of shows. Set to open in August, the 60,000-square-foot, 3,950-capacity Mission Ballroom will host the Lumineers on opening night, August 7, then Trey Anastasio of Phish on August 9 and August 10; Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will co-headline on August 12.

And for the rest of that month, Mission has just announced the Steve Miller Band on August 13, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic on August 15, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard on August 21, and more.

Although the venue, which has been created from the ground up at 4120 Brighton Boulevard, seems to skew rock, there are also plans to book hip-hop artists and EDM acts.