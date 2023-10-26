 Aerosmith Postpones Denver Concert, Tour After Steven Tyler Accident | Westword
ICYMI: Aerosmith Won't Be in Denver After Steven Tyler Fractured His Larynx

Aerosmith was set to play its final Denver show at Ball Arena on November 19.
October 26, 2023
Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.
Steven Tyler fractured his larynx. Aaron Perry
Aerosmith won't walk this way any time soon.

Although the band was supposed to be in Denver next month, it announced on Instagram that it had postponed the PEACE OUT tour, which was meant to be its final lap around North America, because Steven Tyler had fractured his larynx.

The band wrote on Instagram:

To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

 He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.

As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” - Love, Steven

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.
click to enlarge man sings into a microphone while another plays the guitar
Aerosmith's tour was meant to be its last.
Ross Halfin
Aerosmith was set to play its final Denver show at Ball Arena on November 19. The band kicked had off its final tour on September 2 in Philadelphia and planned to hit forty cities. But the tour didn't last long.

While you're "Cryin'" over the news, get your nostalgic fill by listening to Aerosmith's recent Greatest Hits album.
