All the 2024 Concerts Announced for Empower Field

While the focus right now is on Colorado's ski season, all that white stuff will soon melt into a spring and summer filled with music, including big shows at Empower Field at Mile High. Taylor Swift stole the show there last year when her Eras Tour broke stadium records, but more star-powered concerts are already booked at the venue for 2024.
Here are all the shows announced so far for Empower Field next year:Zach Bryan
With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner
Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m.
Tickets are $51-$500; Saturday is sold out
Rolling Stones
Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $221 and up
Kenny Chesney
Tuesday, July 27, 5 p.m.
Tickets start at $47
Morgan Wallen
Thursday, June 27, and Friday, June 28, 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $99
Foo Fighters
August 3, 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $500
Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.