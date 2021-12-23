Support Us

JAS Experience, Andy Frasco and Every New Concert Announcement

December 23, 2021 6:27AM

Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance with Somebody Dance Party is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in January.
Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance with Somebody Dance Party is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in January.

Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges headline this year's JAS Labor Day Experience  (September 2 to 4) at Snowmass Town Park. Early-bird tickets, which start at $89.95, are on sale now.

Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party is at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Friday, January 21. Tickets (price TBD) go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 6.

British Queen tribute act Killer Queen, which formed nearly three decades ago, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 19. Tickets ($50-$65) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party: Ft. Andy Frasco & DJ Sleepy, Fri., Jan. 21, 10 p.m.
MIKE: Thu., May 5, 8 p.m.
Other Brothers (Allman Brothers tribute): With Kory Montgomery Band, Shawn Nelson Band and more. Annual Tunes for Barrett Fundraiser, Thu., Feb. 17, 6 p.m., $30.
SHIFT: Ft. the Party People with Deezy Le Phunk (live), Grim & Darling, CatParty (late set), Tesselation, Thu., Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
SHIFT: Ft. Bluetech, Lisa Bella Donna, DJ Maggie and more, Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $10-$50.

FOX THEATRE

The Good Kind: Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL

Bay Ledges: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $13.
Breakup Shoes & Carpool Tunnel: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15.
Call Me Karizma: Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $16.50/VIP $62.


HI-DIVE

Deserta: Tue., April 26, 8 p.m.
Fern Roberts: With Gun Street Ghost, Vampire Squids From Hell, Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m.
Juan Wauters: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m.
Lost Relics: With Grief Ritual, Funeral Mask, Near Dusk, Fri., Jan. 7, 9 p.m.
New Candys: With Mint Field, Tue., March 22, 8 p.m.
Paul DeHaven (album release): With Heated Bones and Porlolo, Fri., Jan. 21, 8:30 p.m.
Peer Review: With DJ Mozhgan, Fri., Jan. 14, 9 p.m.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers: Sat., April 9, 9 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Abstract House Vol. 8: James Grebb: With Erin Stereo and Karpy, Sat., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., free.
Claire Rosinkranz: Mon., March 7, 8 p.m., $22.
Cory Simmons: With Ezra Bruns, Zeb Powers, Sun., Jan. 2, 3 p.m., $12.
Lisa Heller: Sun., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $13.50.
Lowdown Brass Band: With Guerrilla Fanfare, Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $22.50.
Text Me When You're Home x Larimer Lounge Music & Art Festival: Sat., Jan. 15, 1 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE

Clinton Kane: Mon., March 7, 8 p.m.; Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $23-$60.
Jen Korte & the Loss: With Britt Devens, ELLSWORTH, Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Dangerous Summer: Tue., March 8, 7 p.m., $18.
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $10.
Zach Kiekhaefer: Fri., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $15.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Killer Queen: Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $50-$65.

SNOWMASS TOWN PARK

JAS Labor Day Experience: Ft. Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges and more, Fri., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

A Tribute to Sade with A Girl Named Sethe: Sun., Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT

The Amity Affliction: Sun., March 27, 6 p.m., $29.50.
Scary Kids Scaring Kids & D.R.U.G.S: Mon., Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., $25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
