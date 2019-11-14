Anderson .Paak Replaces French Montana as Tonight's Phonetopia Headliner

Anderson .Paak is doing a pop-up concert in Denver on November 14.

The Verizon-owned cell phone company Visible had planned to host French Montana and Tierra Whack tonight, November 14, at a free 200-person concert called Phonetopia (that as of this writing is at capacity).

Bad news for Montana fans: The rapper cancelled this morning. The reason? Unclear.

When Visible got word Montana had backed out, organizers scrambled and called in favors. Within hours they found a replacement. We think the new headliner is even better.

Rapper, drummer and producer savant Anderson .Paak – who happened to be flying across the country for a benefit show with the International Rescue Committee in Atlanta – will be taking Montana's slot.

Westword's Chris Walker wrote about .Paak's Fillmore Auditorium concert in February – which was, in part, a tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller: "Paak delivered exactly what I look for in a show: precise and impressive musicianship and songs that have been rearranged and reimagined, so that the audience experiences something different from what they’ve already heard on albums. The concert was a spectacle," Walker wrote.

So if you were planning on going tonight, keep your tickets, and brace yourself for something special.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. today, November 14, at #Phonetopia, 2750 Blake Street. Tickets are free with RSVP. This show is sold out; more information can be found at phonetopia.com.

Hear Anderson.Paak, Tierra Whack and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.