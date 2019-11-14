 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Anderson .Paak is doing a pop-up concert in Denver on November 14.EXPAND
Anderson .Paak is doing a pop-up concert in Denver on November 14.
Michael Emery Hecker

Anderson .Paak Replaces French Montana as Tonight's Phonetopia Headliner

Kyle Harris | November 14, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

The Verizon-owned cell phone company Visible had planned to host French Montana and Tierra Whack tonight, November 14, at a free 200-person concert called Phonetopia (that as of this writing is at capacity).

Bad news for Montana fans: The rapper cancelled this morning. The reason? Unclear.

When Visible got word Montana had backed out, organizers scrambled and called in favors. Within hours they found a replacement. We think the new headliner is even better.

Rapper, drummer and producer savant Anderson .Paak – who happened to be flying across the country for a benefit show with the International Rescue Committee in Atlanta – will be taking Montana's slot.

Westword's Chris Walker wrote about .Paak's Fillmore Auditorium concert in February – which was, in part, a tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller: "Paak delivered exactly what I look for in a show: precise and impressive musicianship and songs that have been rearranged and reimagined, so that the audience experiences something different from what they’ve already heard on albums. The concert was a spectacle," Walker wrote.

So if you were planning on going tonight, keep your tickets, and brace yourself for something special.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. today, November 14, at #Phonetopia, 2750 Blake Street. Tickets are free with RSVP. This show is sold out; more information can be found at phonetopia.com.

Hear Anderson.Paak, Tierra Whack and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >