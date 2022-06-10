Andrea Gibson, Jack White and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Andrea Gibson brings her poetry to Chautauqua tonight, while New Kids on the Block have been released by the Dark Lord for a night of music at Ball Arena.
Take on Saturday with Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Red Rocks with the Violent Femmes. Jack White also performs that night, bringing his blue hair and fuzzy guitar to 1STBANK Center in Broomfield.
Catch the Text Me When You're Home Music and Art Festival on Sunday at the Larimer Lounge, or spend the evening at City Park Jazz, with the latest installment involving mariachi music and Spanish and Mexican dancing.
Andrea Gibson
Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$28-$43
Boulder poet Andrea Gibson's latest work, Lord of the Butterflies, tackles gun violence, racism and homophobia, but also celebrates gender expansion, queer love and the will to stay alive. Experimental cellist Zöe Keating is along for the evening.
New Kids on the Block
Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
$29.95-$179.95
Since Zoomers have decided to bring back all the most horrible fashions from the ’80s and ’90s — fanny packs, Day-Glo ski parkas, dumb mustaches, etc. — why not an evening with New Kids on the Block? With this show, you also get some of Salt-N-Pepa, part of En Vogue and Rick Astley, of Rick-rolling fame. It's the right stuff.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
Saturday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morris
$55-$85
Boulder's own ’80s blues-rock legends Big Head Todd & the Monsters are coming to rock your stepmom right out of her acid-wash jean skirt. With this bill, you also get folk-punk heroes the Violent Femmes, so ready yourself for a wild night.
Jack White
Saturday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$55-$105
Jack White has returned to that fuzz-soaked, pedal board magic we all grew to love with the White Stripes. He's also bringing along Seattle soul-jazz outfit Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, so it should be a rocking night of grooves. Good for the soul.
Text Me When You're Home Music and Art Festival
Sunday, June 12, 12 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$12
It's not just the code by which all Millennials swear: Text Me When You’re Home is also an art and music collective, hosting a festival at the Larimer Lounge. The early event features, among others, Somaya, Alana Mars, Robot Tennis Club, Dog Tags and Jah Slim. Start your Sunday off right.
City Park Jazz
Sunday, June 12, 6 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
Free
It's not exactly jazz, but mariachi music is awesome, and it's a great way to welcome the summer. Denver-based Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra plays this installment of City Park Jazz. Mexican and Spanish traditional dance organization the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company will be performing as well.
