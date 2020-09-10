Andy Frasco, Wildermiss and Rob Drabkin Share Red Rocks Bill

Andy Frasco is one of the few lucky musicians playing Red Rocks in 2020.

Red Rocks may soon be closed by Denver Arts & Venues for the rest of 2020, but the city's promoters are busy trying to squeeze in a few last-minute, socially distanced concerts.

Gasoline Lollipops and Nathaniel Rateliff have both booked shows in September, and Andy Frasco and the U.N. just announced that the act would be headlining the venue on Thursday, September 17.

The show will be as joyful as anything can be in 2020, especially with openers Wildermiss and Rob Drabkin on the bill. It's also the closest thing that Frasco's going to have to a major in-person celebration of his new-ish record Keep On Keepin On, an upbeat collection of songs about surviving mental health struggles. While the lyrics are occasionally bleak, the music will inspire you to dance.

“We can roll around in our shit if we want to,” he told Westword in April. “It helps in clarifying this shit.”

All three acts have been doing their share to keep fans' mental health intact since COVID-19 came to Colorado. Wildermiss has performed shows from the bed of a truck, and Drabkin played his song "It's a Beautiful Day" to a bunch of kids over Zoom. Frasco's been podcasting and even inviting people over to his new Denver apartment.

Tickets to his Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, September 11 at AXS.