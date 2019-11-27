Andy Thomas of Lost Walks Was Accused of Being a Satanist

Andy Thomas of Lost Walks: “We were playing the Little Bear in Evergreen. They generally host jam and country artists, not bands that perform narrative ‘gothic rock opera’ about wolves, with dance and visual art. Our friend warned us that the regulars were a little particular in their musical taste. Lady Gang and Faceman played before us and were met with some approval, even prompting an older couple to swing dance.

“We were in all black. From the first note, it was clear the couple would not be dancing for us. The woman put her head down in disgust before chirping in photographer George Blosser’s ear that he was possessed by the devil, part of a satanic ritual, and a pervert who was going to hell. George, known for wearing ornate earrings and blouses, was unfazed and continued to shoot the show, later noting ‘how a veneer of sanity worn thin by alcohol...can suddenly burst in the presence of this kind of performance.’

“As the couple left, they stopped where my parents were sitting. ‘Are you with them?’ the woman asked. ‘We are,’ my mom replied. ‘That’s my son.’ ‘Your son is a Satanist!,’ the woman slurred. ‘No, he’s not,’ my mom said. ‘He’s actually a very nice boy.’”

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.