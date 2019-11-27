 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Andy Thomas of Lost Walks Was Accused of Being a Satanist
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Andy Thomas of Lost Walks Was Accused of Being a Satanist

Karl Christian Krumpholz | November 27, 2019 | 5:44am
AA

Andy Thomas of Lost Walks: “We were playing the Little Bear in Evergreen. They generally host jam and country artists, not bands that perform narrative ‘gothic rock opera’ about wolves, with dance and visual art. Our friend warned us that the regulars were a little particular in their musical taste. Lady Gang and Faceman played before us and were met with some approval, even prompting an older couple to swing dance.

Andy Thomas of Lost Walks Was Accused of Being a Satanist
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We were in all black. From the first note, it was clear the couple would not be dancing for us. The woman put her head down in disgust before chirping in photographer George Blosser’s ear that he was possessed by the devil, part of a satanic ritual, and a pervert who was going to hell. George, known for wearing ornate earrings and blouses, was unfazed and continued to shoot the show, later noting ‘how a veneer of sanity worn thin by alcohol...can suddenly burst in the presence of this kind of performance.’

Andy Thomas of Lost Walks Was Accused of Being a Satanist
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“As the couple left, they stopped where my parents were sitting. ‘Are you with them?’ the woman asked. ‘We are,’ my mom replied. ‘That’s my son.’ ‘Your son is a Satanist!,’ the woman slurred. ‘No, he’s not,’ my mom said. ‘He’s actually a very nice boy.’”

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >