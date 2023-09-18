Arctic Monkeys, Sting and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Arctic Monkeys takes over Red Rocks for two nights starting Monday, September 18, and Sting has his own two-night run there starting Wednesday, September 20.
Local Natives performs songs from its new album at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, September 21, and All American Rejects hosts a pop-punk party at Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, September 22.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Wolfmother
Monday, September 18, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.50-$34.50
The Australian rock-and-roll group Wolfmother burst onto the scene with its 2005 debut album after playing together for five years. Since then, Wolfmother has honed the classic psychedelic rock-revivalist sound that catapulted it to fame. Frontman Andrew Stockdale is the only original member in the band, which is teasing an upcoming album with its new single, "Stay a Little Longer." The psych-revival rockers in California's Fever Dog open the show.
Arctic Monkeys
Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$109.50
The core members of the Arctic Monkeys knew each other growing up in Sheffield, England, and started jamming together as teenagers. After recording a few demo songs and giving tapes away at their early concerts, the music was shared online and quickly spread across the world. Thanks to the internet, the group was already popular before its debut album released and became even more loved after that album topped the charts. Arctic Monkeys released a new album in October last year, The Car, which the band is promoting on this tour, with Irish post-punk group Fontaines D.C. providing support throughout.
Sting
Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$130-$760
The British musical icon Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (aka Sting) grew up in a working-class family but always dreamed of living a glamorous rock star lifestyle. He earned his nickname when he was playing small gigs at a jazz club where he would wear a black and yellow jacket that some thought made him resemble a wasp or bee. He finally got his big break when he began performing as the frontman for the Police, and after that group disbanded, he went on to have an even more successful solo career, officially fulfilling his dream of rock stardom. Sting's own son, Joe Sumner, will be the opening act throughout this whole tour.
Local Natives
Thursday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$85
The L.A. indie rockers in Local Natives emerged from a previous group called Cavil at Rest, which consisted of three childhood friends from Orange County. They added a couple more bandmembers (including Colorado native Andy Hamm on bass) in 2006 and all moved into a house dubbed Gorilla Manor, which is also the namesake of the group's debut album. Local Natives released its fifth studio album in July, Time Will Wait for No One, which it's currently promoting on tour. U.K. indie folk rockers Chartreuse open the show.
The All-American Rejects
Friday, September 22, 6 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$79.50-$99.50
The All-American Rejects formed while the act's members were in high school and channeling their teenage angst into emo-leaning lyrics and power-stance guitar licks. More than two decades later, the pop-punk band continues to make new music. Fellow pop-punk favorites New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids will also be on deck to help you relive your Warped Tour days.
Cannons
Saturday, September 23, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$35
Cannons is a three-piece outfit from Los Angeles that makes sexy synth-pop tunes that evoke 1980s nostalgia. Dress your best and expect nothing less than dreamy vibes and swoony lines as the trio performs songs from its upcoming album, Heartbeat Highway. London-based soul act Two Another and Austin synthy-punk duo Jane Leo open the show.
The Yawpers
Sunday, September 24, and Monday, September 25, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$7-$10
Colorado cow-punk trio the Yawpers incorporate elements of rockabilly, blues and folk to form a unique sound that will linger in your head like a spooky Americana dream filled with whiskey-soaked poetry. Bring your boots and be ready to scoot across the dance floor!
