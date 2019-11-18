No Surprise: The Avett Brothers Return for a Three-Night Stand

It's become a tradition: The folk-rock darlings in the Avett Brothers are returning to Red Rocks.

The band will bring its years of Grammy-nominated, Billboard-charting hits to the three-night stand.

On night one, Friday, July 10, they'll play with G Love & Special Sauce. The brothers have yet to name their Saturday, July 11, opener. And the Sunday, July 12, concert will include an appearance by Mark Lanegan.

Tickets, $59.95 to $99.50, are available at AXS or 888-929-7849.