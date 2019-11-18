 


    Herban Planet
The Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks.
Jacqueline Collins

No Surprise: The Avett Brothers Return for a Three-Night Stand

Kyle Harris | November 18, 2019 | 7:47am
AA

It's become a tradition: The folk-rock darlings in the Avett Brothers are returning to Red Rocks.

The band will bring its years of Grammy-nominated, Billboard-charting hits to the three-night stand.

On night one, Friday, July 10, they'll play with G Love & Special Sauce. The brothers have yet to name their Saturday, July 11, opener. And the Sunday, July 12, concert will include an appearance by Mark Lanegan.

Tickets, $59.95 to $99.50, are available at AXS or 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

