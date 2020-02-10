 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Backstreet Boys are heading out on a 45-date tour.EXPAND
The Backstreet Boys are heading out on a 45-date tour.
Caravan PR

Backstreet Boys Are Back...and Coming to Denver

Kyle Harris | February 10, 2020 | 8:20am
AA

The late-'90s pop sweethearts the Backstreet Boys, all grown up, went on a North American tour in 2019, and they're doing it again this year.

The group's headed out on the 45-date DNA World Tour that starts in New York on July 10 and ends in Hollywood on October 9, stopping for a Denver concert at Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, August 19.

“We give our fans 100 percent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” notes member AJ McLean in a statement. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, at AXS, and by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

