Backstreet Boys Are Back...and Coming to Denver

The late-'90s pop sweethearts the Backstreet Boys, all grown up, went on a North American tour in 2019, and they're doing it again this year.

The group's headed out on the 45-date DNA World Tour that starts in New York on July 10 and ends in Hollywood on October 9, stopping for a Denver concert at Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, August 19.

“We give our fans 100 percent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” notes member AJ McLean in a statement. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, at AXS, and by phone at 888-929-7849.