Bad Bunny's Latin Trap Lit Up Ball Arena: Photos and Five Takeaways

click to enlarge Grammy-winning conductor Carlitos Lopez began the show Julianna O'Clair

Bad Bunny Likes Surprises

click to enlarge Bad Bunny surveys the crowd. Julianna O'Clair

He's Not Much of a Dancer

click to enlarge Pyrotechnics, released on the beat, added drama to many of his songs Julianna O'Clair

The Special Effects Were Ethereal

click to enlarge Audience members loyally recorded most of the show Julianna O'Clair

His Fans Worship Him

click to enlarge By his second song, "Monaco," Bad Bunny's performance was more energetic. Julianna O'Clair

And Bad Bunny Loves His Fans



Keep scrolling for more photos of Bad Bunny at Ball Arena:

click to enlarge The show began with an orchestral prelude by the Philharmonic Orchestra Project Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge The orchestra is from Miami, Florida Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge Bad Bunny performed his first song, "Nadie Sabe," alone on stage. Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge The dance moves could use some work. Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge Bad Bunny is s the first non-English language act to be Spotify's most streamed artist of the year. Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge The crowd eagerly awaited Bad Bunny's appearance Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge Bad Bunny and his dancers flip off the audience. Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge The Puerto Rican star has become a top-streamed artist. Julianna O'Clair

click to enlarge The Denver fans showed Bad Bunny how much he loves them back. Julianna O'Clair

Puerto Rican rapper and artist Bad Bunny is taking the music world by storm. Known for singing and performing solely in Spanish, the thirty-year-old King of Latin Trap has broken cultural barriers and become one of the most listened-to Spanish-speaking artists in the world; several of his songs have surpassed a billion streams, and he's earned a position in the top fifty most-streamed Spotify artists since 2020.With that long list of impressive accolades, it's no surprise that Bad Bunny's performance for his Most Wanted Tour at Ball Arena on March 20 was a smashing success. The rapper, along with a crew of dancers, the Philharmonic Orchestra Project and even a live horse, entertained thousands with a firework-happy show, clean bars and unquestionable gratitude for the loyal fans who have built his career. If you're a fan who missed the performance or just want to know what the hype is about, here are five takeaways from the March 20 show:The show began with an orchestral prelude by the Philharmonic Orchestra Project, led by Grammy-winning conductor Carlitos Lopez, that was a little over ten minutes long. An abundance of fog and dimming lights fooled the audience, who awaited Bad Bunny's appearance with bated breath, more than once.Bad Bunny took his time transitioning from song to song and often stood and stared at the crowd for several minutes before lifting the mic to his lips to begin the set. He often switched between the two stages, situated on opposite ends of Ball Arena's floor level, and it took audience members a few seconds to relocate the artist, who vanished and reappeared without warning.At one point, Bad Bunny even made a dramatic entrance on a brown horse, trotting through a stage-level door at the side of the arena (much to the chagrin of fans at the opposite end of the venue) before dismounting the horse, absorbing his audience's obvious adoration, and climbing back on stage.For the majority of Bad Bunny's setlist (which included more than thirty songs with such hits as "Monaco," "Baticano," and "Me porto bonito") he was alone on stage, not surrounded by the multitude of dancers and performers whom other A-list artists love to flaunt. He didn't even dance while he sang, instead, Bad Bunny strolled demurely around the stage, occasionally jogging from one side to the other with exaggerated steps when the music's tempo required more energy.When his dancers did appear, their movements were not always the strict, well-oiled choreography typical for a team of world-touring backup dancers. Occasionally, they were in perfect unison, grinding, twerking and swaying in clear unity, but most of the time the artists hopped, danced and skipped around the stage with abandon. Their loose routines created a festive atmosphere; the performance looked like an elaborate dance party that every audience member wanted to be a part of.Although the choreography was simple, Bad Bunny used Ball Arena's resources to create a heart-thrumming atmosphere.Fire and fireworks shot up from the stage, filling the arena with a smoky haze and dramatically emphasizing select beats in the song. The stage even rose, lifting Bad Bunny so he was level with the second row of the audience before he stepped onto another, smaller stage, and was carried up to nose-bleed level. Small balls of light aligned themselves around the floating stage, lifting, falling and changing colors to the rhythm of the music. During the finale, streamers and confetti shot into the area.Bad Bunny even took a page from Taylor Swift's book : Audience members were given a lanyard sporting a light-up cowboy boot, and lights swept through the stands in carefully choreographed tandem. When the neon stage lights dimmed, the cowboy boots emitted a soft yellow glow, giving the artist a star-studded backdrop.The almost sold-out crowd whooped, cheered and screamed, filling the silence between songs with enthusiastic chants. Even a simple movement, like when Bad Bunny unbuttoned his shirt, prompted adoring shrieks and hollers from fans sporting pink cowboy hats, glitter and miniskirts. The audience sang along to every song, dancing and swaying with abandon, and it was clear that most attendees were die-hard, life-long fans of the Puerto Rican rapper.Although Bad Bunny's lengthy pauses between songs created an atmosphere of constant anticipation, they didn't feel contrived. He spent those moments squinting at the crowd, lifting his head to peer up into the stands and waving and pointing at audience members. Despite his persistent success, it appeared as if Bad Bunny couldn't believe he was performing on stage in front of thousands of adoring fans. Although he saved his words of thanks for the end of the concert, he joined his hands in prayer, dipped his head, and blew kisses at every opportunity, making it clear that he loves his fanbase as much as they love him.