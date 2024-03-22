Bad Bunny's Latin Trap Lit Up Ball Arena: Photos and Five Takeaways

With that long list of impressive accolades, it's no surprise that Bad Bunny's performance for his Most Wanted Tour at Ball Arena on March 20 was a smashing success. The rapper, along with a crew of dancers, the Philharmonic Orchestra Project and even a live horse, entertained thousands with a firework-happy show, clean bars and unquestionable gratitude for the loyal fans who have built his career. If you're a fan who missed the performance or just want to know what the hype is about, here are five takeaways from the March 20 show:
Bad Bunny Likes SurprisesThe show began with an orchestral prelude by the Philharmonic Orchestra Project, led by Grammy-winning conductor Carlitos Lopez, that was a little over ten minutes long. An abundance of fog and dimming lights fooled the audience, who awaited Bad Bunny's appearance with bated breath, more than once.
Bad Bunny took his time transitioning from song to song and often stood and stared at the crowd for several minutes before lifting the mic to his lips to begin the set. He often switched between the two stages, situated on opposite ends of Ball Arena's floor level, and it took audience members a few seconds to relocate the artist, who vanished and reappeared without warning.
At one point, Bad Bunny even made a dramatic entrance on a brown horse, trotting through a stage-level door at the side of the arena (much to the chagrin of fans at the opposite end of the venue) before dismounting the horse, absorbing his audience's obvious adoration, and climbing back on stage.
He's Not Much of a DancerFor the majority of Bad Bunny's setlist (which included more than thirty songs with such hits as "Monaco," "Baticano," and "Me porto bonito") he was alone on stage, not surrounded by the multitude of dancers and performers whom other A-list artists love to flaunt. He didn't even dance while he sang, instead, Bad Bunny strolled demurely around the stage, occasionally jogging from one side to the other with exaggerated steps when the music's tempo required more energy.
When his dancers did appear, their movements were not always the strict, well-oiled choreography typical for a team of world-touring backup dancers. Occasionally, they were in perfect unison, grinding, twerking and swaying in clear unity, but most of the time the artists hopped, danced and skipped around the stage with abandon. Their loose routines created a festive atmosphere; the performance looked like an elaborate dance party that every audience member wanted to be a part of.
The Special Effects Were EtherealAlthough the choreography was simple, Bad Bunny used Ball Arena's resources to create a heart-thrumming atmosphere.
Fire and fireworks shot up from the stage, filling the arena with a smoky haze and dramatically emphasizing select beats in the song. The stage even rose, lifting Bad Bunny so he was level with the second row of the audience before he stepped onto another, smaller stage, and was carried up to nose-bleed level. Small balls of light aligned themselves around the floating stage, lifting, falling and changing colors to the rhythm of the music. During the finale, streamers and confetti shot into the area.
Bad Bunny even took a page from Taylor Swift's book: Audience members were given a lanyard sporting a light-up cowboy boot, and lights swept through the stands in carefully choreographed tandem. When the neon stage lights dimmed, the cowboy boots emitted a soft yellow glow, giving the artist a star-studded backdrop.