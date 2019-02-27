 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Barry Osborne's Intimate First House Concert
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Barry Osborne's Intimate First House Concert

Bettina Wilhelm | February 27, 2019 | 5:46am
AA

Barry Osborne: “I’ve been in and out of music since college, playing indie rock on the bass and old-time banjo, but always in bands. A few years ago, I started writing songs and playing them solo on my banjo. I wanted to play out, but was nervous and decided I needed to get some experience first. So I booked a house concert — in my living room — for my wife and kids. I put posters on our refrigerator and bathroom door to hype the show. The poster said, ‘A brief ice cream social will be held immediately after the show.’ I diligently polished my set: eight originals and one cover.”

Barry Osborne's Intimate First House Concert
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“For the concert, I sat on a stool and placed my setlist on a TV tray while piles of folded laundry sat within arm’s reach on an ottoman. It all went off all right, despite my jittery new-performer vibe. The audience was very encouraging, and afterward I made good on my ice cream promise. Later, I posted a photo from my performance on social media. Picking up on the TV tray, a friend quipped, ‘All that’s missing is the Swanson’s dinner.’”

Continue Reading
Barry Osborne's Intimate First House Concert
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Barry Osborne plays the Chimney Place in Lakewood with Jenny LaJoye and Luna Nuñez on March 7.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: