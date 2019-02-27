Barry Osborne's Intimate First House Concert

Barry Osborne: “I’ve been in and out of music since college, playing indie rock on the bass and old-time banjo, but always in bands. A few years ago, I started writing songs and playing them solo on my banjo. I wanted to play out, but was nervous and decided I needed to get some experience first. So I booked a house concert — in my living room — for my wife and kids. I put posters on our refrigerator and bathroom door to hype the show. The poster said, ‘A brief ice cream social will be held immediately after the show.’ I diligently polished my set: eight originals and one cover.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“For the concert, I sat on a stool and placed my setlist on a TV tray while piles of folded laundry sat within arm’s reach on an ottoman. It all went off all right, despite my jittery new-performer vibe. The audience was very encouraging, and afterward I made good on my ice cream promise. Later, I posted a photo from my performance on social media. Picking up on the TV tray, a friend quipped, ‘All that’s missing is the Swanson’s dinner.’”
Barry Osborne plays the Chimney Place in Lakewood with Jenny LaJoye and Luna Nuñez on March 7.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!