 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Beck is at Fiddler's Green on Tuesday.
Beck is at Fiddler's Green on Tuesday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 22, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Beck and Cage the Elephant co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, with Spoon and Starcrawler opening, while Diana Ross is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday night and Trampled by Turtles is at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Tenacious D and the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks, Built to Spill at the Gothic Theatre, and Shinyribs at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 22

Diana Ross
$46-$251, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Golden Vessel
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ryan Oakes and Mike's Dead
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Beck and Cage the Elephant
$44.50-$200.95, 5:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Killer Queen
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Cam'ron
$25.95-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Static-X and Devildriver
$26-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Robert DeLong
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Night Verses
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Trampled by Turtles
$45-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gipsy Kings
$86.50-$91.50, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Stephen Kellogg
$40-$45, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Shinyribs
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Tenacious D and the Colorado Symphony
$55-$89.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dale Watson
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Devin the Dude
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Built to Spill
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sister Hazel
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

AWOL-One
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >