The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Beck and Cage the Elephant co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, with Spoon and Starcrawler opening, while Diana Ross is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday night and Trampled by Turtles is at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Tenacious D and the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks, Built to Spill at the Gothic Theatre, and Shinyribs at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 22
Diana Ross
$46-$251, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Golden Vessel
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ryan Oakes and Mike's Dead
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
TUESDAY, JULY 23
Beck and Cage the Elephant
$44.50-$200.95, 5:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Killer Queen
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Cam'ron
$25.95-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Static-X and Devildriver
$26-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Robert DeLong
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Night Verses
$16-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Trampled by Turtles
$45-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gipsy Kings
$86.50-$91.50, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Stephen Kellogg
$40-$45, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Shinyribs
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Tenacious D and the Colorado Symphony
$55-$89.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dale Watson
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Devin the Dude
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit
Built to Spill
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Sister Hazel
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
AWOL-One
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list?
