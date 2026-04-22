All the 2026 Red Rocks Concerts Announced So Far

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The Red Rocks 2026 calendar is filling up, with such big names as Paul Simon, Hillary Duff,-Yo Ma (sold out), Cypress Hill, Rod Stewart, Louis Tomlinson, Ethel Cain and Yungblud, as well as comedians like John Mulaney.
The announcements will keep coming well into the 2026 season, as Red Rocks regulars and newcomers make their way to the world’s most iconic music venue, whose storied history goes back centuries and which will reveal some upgrades this season.
Take a look at all the 2026 Red Rocks announcements below.
2026 Red Rocks Schedule
Dustin Lynch & Chase Rice
Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Subtronics
Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.
Alesso
Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.
Bob Moses & Cannons
Sunday, April 27, 6 p.m.
Lewis Capaldi
Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.
With Joy Crookes
Electric Callboy: Tanzneid World Tour
Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.
With Polaris, Scene Queen
Two Friends
Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m.
With Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Puscifer
Sunday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.
With Dave Hill
David Guetta
Tuesday, May 5, 6 p.m.
Bright Eyes
Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.
Alejandro Fernandez
Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m.
With Camila Fernandez
Alleycvt
Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.
With Habstrakt, Tynan, Costa, Tazu
Cloonee
Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.
With KETTAMA, Omar+, Cole Knight
Hippie Sabotage
Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m.
With Danny Brown
Yungblud
Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.
Russell Dickerson
Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.
With Niko Moon
LSDream
Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m.
The Elovaters
Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m.
With Collie Cuddz, the Hip Abduction, Protoje, Donavon Frankenreiter
Khalid
Monday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.
With Lauv
Kevin Gates
Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m.
With Shoreline Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, and special guests
Flipturn
Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.
With Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Seven Lions
Friday, May 22, 6 p.m.
With Mitis, Kill the Noise, HVDES, Quackson
Fisher
Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m.
Alabama Shakes
Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 25, 7 p.m.
With JJ Grey & Mofro
Kali Uchis
Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m.
Santana
Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
With the Original Wailers
Alan Walker
Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m.
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m.
Kesha
Monday, June 1, 7 p.m.
With Chromeo
Alex Warren
Tuesday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.
Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony
Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.
Brit Floyd
Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 5, 8 p.m.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.
With 4 Non Blondes
Trey Anastasio with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.
Jimmy Eat World
Tuesday, June 9, 7 p.m.
With Sunny Day Real Estate, The Get Up Kids
Lord Huron
Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m.
Jon Bellion
Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m.
Paul Simon
Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.
Lenny Pearce
Sunday, June 14, 10:15 a.m.
With DJ Raphi
Trevor Hall, Theivery Corporation and Dirtwire
Sunday, June 14, 5:30 p.m.
With Porangui
Rod Stewart
Monday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.
With Richard Marx
Amyl and the Sniffers
Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m.
Third Day With Michael W. Smith
Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m.
Louis Tomlinson
Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.
With the Aces
O.A.R.
Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
With Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet
Weird Al Yankovic
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
With Puddles Pity Party
Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley
Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.
with Buju Banton, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (A Tribute to Jimmy Cliff) J Boog and Mike Love
Dirty Heads
Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.
with honestav, Satsang
Widespread Panic
Friday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 28, 6 p.m.
AJR
Monday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.
Treaty Oak Revival
Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m.
Zeds Dead
Thursday, July 2, 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.
Blues Traveler
Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.
with Better Than Ezra and The Record Company
Sam Barber
Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m.
The Avett Brothers
Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., with the Lemonheads
Saturday, July 11, 7:30 p.m., with Asleep at the Wheel
Sunday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., with Graham Nash
Kaleo
Tuesady, July 14, 7:30 p.m.
With Elle King
The Head and the Heart
Wednesday, July 15, 7:30 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
The String Cheese Incident
Friday, July 17, 6 p.m., with Clay Street Unit
Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.
Maren Morris with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m.
With the Highwomen
Hilary Duff
Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.
With La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith and Jade Lemac
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Friday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.
WithThe Smokin Oaks, Waves in April
Darius Rucker
Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m.
with Old Crow Medicine Show and Austin WIlliams
Sarah McLachlan
Tuesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
With Allison Russell
Parker McCollum
Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.
With Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen
Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Friday, July 31, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.
With Lukas Nelson
Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, August 2, 7 p.m.
K-Love
Tuesday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 5, 7 p.m.
Of Monsters and Men
Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.
Slightly Stoopid
Saturday, August 8, 6:30 p.m.
With the Movement, Pepper, Slum Beach Posse
Motionless In White
Sunday, August 9, 6:30 p.m.
With Lorna Shore, Fit for a King, Static Dress
Empire of the Sun
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.
MT JOY
Thursday, August 13, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 14, 7 p.m.
Train
Monday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.
Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony
Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m.
Tori Amos
Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m.
With Bartees Strange
Grupo Frontera
Friday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.
Reggae On The Rocks
Saturday, August 22, 3 p.m.
With Rebelution, MAOLI, Skip Marley, Third World, Etana, Judge Roughneck
Joe Bonamassa
Sunday, August 23, 7 p.m.
Ian Munsick
Tuesday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.
With ERNEST, Ned LeDoux
Ray LaMontagne
Wednesday, August 26, 7 p.m.
With the Weather Station
Goose
Thursday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.
Ty Myers
Sunday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
John Fogerty
Monday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.
With Hearty Har
Mana
Friday, September 4, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5, 8:30 p.m.
Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, September 6, 8 p.m.
Monday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Five Finger Death Punch
Tuesday, September 8, 6:45 p.m.
With Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire
Cole Swindell
Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 p.m.
with BlackHawk and Zach John King
Brandi Carlile
Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 13, 6:30 p.m.
Needtobreathe
Monday, September 14, 7 p.m.
Get the Led Out
Thursday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.
Lily Allen
Friday, September 18, 8 p.m.
Andrea Bocelli
Sunday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Monday, September 21, 8 p.m.
Bleachers
Wednesday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
With American Football
The Revivalists
Friday, September 25, 8 p.m.
with Ax and the Hatchetmen
Big Gigantic
Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m.
Jungle
Sunday, September 27, and Monday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
With RIO KOSTA
Beck
Thursday, October 1, 8 p.m.
Rezz Rocks VIII
Saturday, October 3, 6 p.m.
with Frost Children, Kavari, Izzy Camina and Sakr
Big Thief
Tuesday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.
Tape B
Thursday, October 8, 8 p.m.
Friday, October 9, 6 p.m.
Rise Against
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m.
With Alkaline Trio
Sammy Virji
Friday, October 16, 6 p.m.
Dermot Kennedy
Saturday, October 17, 8 p.m.
With Jonah Kagen
Matt Rife
Sunday, October 18, 7 p.m.
Zac Brown Band
Monday, October 19, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 20, 7 p.m.
With Grace Potter
Macklemore
Thursday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Mersiv
Friday, October 23, 5 p.m.
Jade Cicada & Mickman
Saturday, October 24, 5:30 p.m.
With Resonant Language, Schmoop, Petals
Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons
Sunday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.
Evanescence
Monday, October 26, 7 p.m.
With Spiritbox, Nova Twins
Tucker Wetmore
Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.
Koe Wetzel
Wednesday, October 28, 6:45 p.m.
with Wade Bowen and Kolby Cooper
Cypress Hill, Method Man and Redman
Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.
Joshua Slone
Wednesday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.
With Jake Minch
Face Vocal Band
Sunday, November 8, 3:30 p.m.
Mike
Saturday, November 14, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 15, 2:30 p.m.
Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.