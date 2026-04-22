Concerts

All the 2026 Red Rocks Concerts Announced So Far

The lineup includes everyone from Hillary Duff to Paul Simon, Lily Allen and more.
By Emily FergusonApril 22, 2026
a view of an audience at Red Rocks amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Maclay Heriot
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The Red Rocks 2026 calendar is filling up, with such big names as Paul Simon, Hillary Duff,-Yo Ma (sold out), Cypress Hill, Rod Stewart, Louis Tomlinson, Ethel Cain and Yungblud, as well as comedians like John Mulaney.

The announcements will keep coming well into the 2026 season, as Red Rocks regulars and newcomers make their way to the world’s most iconic music venue, whose storied history goes back centuries and which will reveal some upgrades this season.

Take a look at all the 2026 Red Rocks announcements below.

2026 Red Rocks Schedule

Editor's Picks

Dustin Lynch & Chase Rice
Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Subtronics
Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.

Alesso
Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Bob Moses & Cannons
Sunday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Related

Lewis Capaldi
Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.
With Joy Crookes

Electric Callboy: Tanzneid World Tour
Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.
With Polaris, Scene Queen

Two Friends
Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Jason Isbell smiles while holding a guitar
Jason Isbell

Christy Bush

Related

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m.
With Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan’s alien-obsessed rock band, is on another level.

Courtesy Puscifer

Puscifer
Sunday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.
With Dave Hill

David Guetta
Tuesday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Related

Bright Eyes
Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Alejandro Fernandez
Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m.
With Camila Fernandez


Alleycvt
Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.
With Habstrakt, Tynan, Costa, Tazu

Cloonee
Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.
With KETTAMA, Omar+, Cole Knight

Related

Hippie Sabotage
Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m.
With Danny Brown

Yungblud performing at Mission Ballroom in Denver
Yungblud is a star on the rise.

Eman El Saied

Yungblud
Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Russell Dickerson
Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.
With Niko Moon

Related

LSDream
Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m.

The Elovaters
Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m.
With Collie Cuddz, the Hip Abduction, Protoje, Donavon Frankenreiter

Khalid
Monday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.
With Lauv

Kevin Gates
Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m.
With Shoreline Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, and special guests

Related

Flipturn
Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.
With Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Seven Lions
Friday, May 22, 6 p.m.
With Mitis, Kill the Noise, HVDES, Quackson

Fisher
Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m.

Alabama Shakes performed on stage at Red Rocks on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
They’ve won four Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Album.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Related

Alabama Shakes
Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 25, 7 p.m.
With JJ Grey & Mofro

Kali Uchis
Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Santana
Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Michael Franti & Spearhead
Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
With the Original Wailers

Related

Alan Walker
Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Kesha
Monday, June 1, 7 p.m.
With Chromeo

Related

Alex Warren
Tuesday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.

Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony
Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Brit Floyd
Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 5, 8 p.m.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing at Red Rocks
Big Head Todd has been playing at Red Rocks since the ’90s.

Jenise Jensen

Related

Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.
With 4 Non Blondes

Trey Anastasio with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World
Tuesday, June 9, 7 p.m.
With Sunny Day Real Estate, The Get Up Kids

Lord Huron
Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Related

Jon Bellion
Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Paul Simon
Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Lenny Pearce
Sunday, June 14, 10:15 a.m.
With DJ Raphi

Trevor Hall, Theivery Corporation and Dirtwire
Sunday, June 14, 5:30 p.m.
With Porangui

Related

Rod Stewart
Monday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.
With Richard Marx

Amyl and the Sniffers
Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Third Day With Michael W. Smith
Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Louis tomlinson in a red polo and jeans
Louis Tomlinson

Courtesy of AEG

Related

Louis Tomlinson
Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.
With the Aces

O.A.R.
Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
With Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet

Weird Al Yankovic
“Weird Al” Yankovic

Sam Jones

Weird Al Yankovic
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
With Puddles Pity Party

Related

Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley
Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.
with Buju Banton, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (A Tribute to Jimmy Cliff) J Boog and Mike Love

Dirty Heads
Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.
with honestav, Satsang

Widespread Panic on stage at Red Rocks
Widespread Panic

Ross Jones (@rossjonz)

Widespread Panic
Friday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Related

AJR
Monday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Treaty Oak Revival
Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Zeds Dead
Thursday, July 2, 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Blues Traveler
Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.
with Better Than Ezra and The Record Company

Related

Sam Barber
Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m.

The Avett Brothers

Jacqueline Collins

The Avett Brothers
Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., with the Lemonheads
Saturday, July 11, 7:30 p.m., with Asleep at the Wheel
Sunday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., with Graham Nash

Kaleo
Tuesady, July 14, 7:30 p.m.
With Elle King

Related

The Head and the Heart
Wednesday, July 15, 7:30 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Kyle Hollingsworth, Michael Kang, Michael Travis, Keith Moseley, Billy Nershi and Jason Hann
Say Cheese! From left to right, String Cheese Incident members Kyle Hollingsworth, Michael Kang, Michael Travis, Keith Moseley, Billy Nershi and Jason Hann.

C. Taylor Crothers

The String Cheese Incident
Friday, July 17, 6 p.m., with Clay Street Unit
Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Maren Morris with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m.
With the Highwomen

Related

hillary duff concert poster
Hillary Duff’s first concert tour since the early 2000s is coming to Denver.

Live Nation

Hilary Duff
Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.
With La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith and Jade Lemac

Cross Canadian Ragweed
Friday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.
WithThe Smokin Oaks, Waves in April

Darius Rucker
Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m.
with Old Crow Medicine Show and Austin WIlliams

Sarah McLachlan
Tuesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
With Allison Russell

Related

Parker McCollum
Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.
With Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen
Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Tedeschi Trucks Band on stage at Red Rocks
Tedeschi Trucks Band features 12 members.

Ross Jones (@rossjonz)


Tedeschi Trucks Band
Friday, July 31, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.
With Lukas Nelson

Related

Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, August 2, 7 p.m.

K-Love
Tuesday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Of Monsters and Men
Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid
Saturday, August 8, 6:30 p.m.
With the Movement, Pepper, Slum Beach Posse

Related

Motionless In White
Sunday, August 9, 6:30 p.m.
With Lorna Shore, Fit for a King, Static Dress

man in a red kimona
Empire of the Sun is on its Ask That God: Afterlife Tour.

Luke Steele

Empire of the Sun
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.

MT JOY
Thursday, August 13, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 14, 7 p.m.

Related

Train
Monday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on stage at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.
Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony
Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Tori Amos
Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m.
With Bartees Strange

Related

Grupo Frontera
Friday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.

Reggae On The Rocks
Saturday, August 22, 3 p.m.
With Rebelution, MAOLI, Skip Marley, Third World, Etana, Judge Roughneck

Joe Bonamassa
Sunday, August 23, 7 p.m.

Ian Munsick
Tuesday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.
With ERNEST, Ned LeDoux

Related

Ray LaMontagne
Wednesday, August 26, 7 p.m.
With the Weather Station

Goose on stage at Fiddler's Green
Peter Anspach and Rick Mitarotonda of Goose.

Ross Jones

Goose
Thursday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

Ty Myers
Sunday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.

Related

John Fogerty
Monday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.
With Hearty Har

Mana
Friday, September 4, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5, 8:30 p.m.

Gregory Alan Isakov

Rebecca Caridad

Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony
Sunday, September 6, 8 p.m.
Monday, September 7, 8 p.m.

Related

Five Finger Death Punch
Tuesday, September 8, 6:45 p.m.
With Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire

Cole Swindell
Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 p.m.
with BlackHawk and Zach John King

Brandi Carlile
Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 13, 6:30 p.m.

Needtobreathe
Monday, September 14, 7 p.m.

Related

Get the Led Out
Thursday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen

Charlie Denis

Lily Allen
Friday, September 18, 8 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli
Sunday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Monday, September 21, 8 p.m.

Related

Bleachers
Wednesday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
With American Football

The Revivalists
Friday, September 25, 8 p.m.
with Ax and the Hatchetmen

man on a stage surrounded by flames
Big Gigantic’s RowdyTown returns to Red Rocks!

BigGigantic / facebook

Big Gigantic
Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m.

Related

Jungle
Sunday, September 27, and Monday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
With RIO KOSTA

Beck
Thursday, October 1, 8 p.m.

Rezz Rocks VIII
Saturday, October 3, 6 p.m.
with Frost Children, Kavari, Izzy Camina and Sakr

Big Thief
Tuesday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Tape B
Thursday, October 8, 8 p.m.
Friday, October 9, 6 p.m.

Rise Against

Aaron Thackeray

Rise Against
Monday, October 12, 7 p.m.
With Alkaline Trio

Sammy Virji
Friday, October 16, 6 p.m.

Related

Dermot Kennedy
Saturday, October 17, 8 p.m.
With Jonah Kagen

Matt Rife
Sunday, October 18, 7 p.m.

man wearing cowboy hat smiling and playing guitar
Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Instagram

Zac Brown Band
Monday, October 19, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 20, 7 p.m.
With Grace Potter

Related

Macklemore
Thursday, October 22, 7 p.m.

Mersiv
Friday, October 23, 5 p.m.

Jade Cicada & Mickman
Saturday, October 24, 5:30 p.m.
With Resonant Language, Schmoop, Petals

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons
Sunday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Evanescence
Monday, October 26, 7 p.m.
With Spiritbox, Nova Twins

Tucker Wetmore
Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.

Koe Wetzel
Wednesday, October 28, 6:45 p.m.
with Wade Bowen and Kolby Cooper

Cypress Hill, Method Man and Redman
Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.

Related

Joshua Slone
Wednesday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.
With Jake Minch

Face Vocal Band
Sunday, November 8, 3:30 p.m.

Mike
Saturday, November 14, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 15, 2:30 p.m.

Related

Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.

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Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

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