All the 2026 Red Rocks Concerts Announced So Far

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The Red Rocks 2026 calendar is filling up, with such big names as Paul Simon, Hillary Duff,-Yo Ma (sold out), Cypress Hill, Rod Stewart, Louis Tomlinson, Ethel Cain and Yungblud, as well as comedians like John Mulaney.

The announcements will keep coming well into the 2026 season, as Red Rocks regulars and newcomers make their way to the world’s most iconic music venue, whose storied history goes back centuries and which will reveal some upgrades this season.

Take a look at all the 2026 Red Rocks announcements below.

2026 Red Rocks Schedule

Dustin Lynch & Chase Rice

Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Subtronics

Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.

Alesso

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Bob Moses & Cannons

Sunday, April 27, 6 p.m.

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Lewis Capaldi

Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.

With Joy Crookes

Electric Callboy: Tanzneid World Tour

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

With Polaris, Scene Queen

Two Friends

Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.

Jason Isbell Christy Bush

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Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m.

With Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan’s alien-obsessed rock band, is on another level. Courtesy Puscifer

Puscifer

Sunday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

With Dave Hill

David Guetta

Tuesday, May 5, 6 p.m.

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Bright Eyes

Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Alejandro Fernandez

Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m.

With Camila Fernandez



Alleycvt

Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.

With Habstrakt, Tynan, Costa, Tazu

Cloonee

Saturday, May 9, 7 p.m.

With KETTAMA, Omar+, Cole Knight

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Hippie Sabotage

Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m.

With Danny Brown

Yungblud is a star on the rise. Eman El Saied

Yungblud

Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Russell Dickerson

Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.

With Niko Moon

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LSDream

Saturday, May 16, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 16, 6 p.m.

The Elovaters

Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m.

With Collie Cuddz, the Hip Abduction, Protoje, Donavon Frankenreiter

Khalid

Monday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

With Lauv

Kevin Gates

Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m.

With Shoreline Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, and special guests

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Flipturn

Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.

With Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Seven Lions

Friday, May 22, 6 p.m.

With Mitis, Kill the Noise, HVDES, Quackson

Fisher

Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m.

They’ve won four Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Album. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Alabama Shakes

Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 25, 7 p.m.

With JJ Grey & Mofro

Kali Uchis

Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Santana

Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

With the Original Wailers

Related Benson Boone Announces Denver Show

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Alan Walker

Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Kesha

Monday, June 1, 7 p.m.

With Chromeo

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Alex Warren

Tuesday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.

Yo-Yo Ma with the Colorado Symphony

Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Brit Floyd

Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m.

Big Head Todd has been playing at Red Rocks since the ’90s. Jenise Jensen

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Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

With 4 Non Blondes

Trey Anastasio with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World

Tuesday, June 9, 7 p.m.

With Sunny Day Real Estate, The Get Up Kids

Lord Huron

Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Related City Park Jazz Announces 2026 Lineup

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Jon Bellion

Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Paul Simon

Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Lenny Pearce

Sunday, June 14, 10:15 a.m.

With DJ Raphi

Trevor Hall, Theivery Corporation and Dirtwire

Sunday, June 14, 5:30 p.m.

With Porangui

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Rod Stewart

Monday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

With Richard Marx

Amyl and the Sniffers

Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Third Day With Michael W. Smith

Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Louis Tomlinson Courtesy of AEG

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Louis Tomlinson

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.

With the Aces

O.A.R.

Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.

With Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet

“Weird Al” Yankovic Sam Jones

Weird Al Yankovic

Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

With Puddles Pity Party

Related Trey Anastasio Will Kick Off Mountains of Music Festival

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Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley

Wednesday, June 24, 6 p.m.

with Buju Banton, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (A Tribute to Jimmy Cliff) J Boog and Mike Love

Dirty Heads

Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m.

with honestav, Satsang

Widespread Panic Ross Jones (@rossjonz)

Widespread Panic

Friday, June 26, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 28, 6 p.m.

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AJR

Monday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Treaty Oak Revival

Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Zeds Dead

Thursday, July 2, 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Blues Traveler

Saturday, July 4, 6 p.m.

with Better Than Ezra and The Record Company

Related FoCoMX Releases 2026 Lineup of 450 Colorado Bands

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Sam Barber

Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m.

The Avett Brothers Jacqueline Collins

The Avett Brothers

Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., with the Lemonheads

Saturday, July 11, 7:30 p.m., with Asleep at the Wheel

Sunday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., with Graham Nash

Kaleo

Tuesady, July 14, 7:30 p.m.

With Elle King

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The Head and the Heart

Wednesday, July 15, 7:30 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony

Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Say Cheese! From left to right, String Cheese Incident members Kyle Hollingsworth, Michael Kang, Michael Travis, Keith Moseley, Billy Nershi and Jason Hann. C. Taylor Crothers

The String Cheese Incident

Friday, July 17, 6 p.m., with Clay Street Unit

Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Maren Morris with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m.

With the Highwomen

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Hillary Duff’s first concert tour since the early 2000s is coming to Denver. Live Nation

Hilary Duff

Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.

With La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith and Jade Lemac

Cross Canadian Ragweed

Friday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.

WithThe Smokin Oaks, Waves in April

Darius Rucker

Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m.

with Old Crow Medicine Show and Austin WIlliams



Sarah McLachlan

Tuesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

With Allison Russell

Related All the 2026 Concerts Announced for Ball Arena So Far

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Parker McCollum

Wednesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

With Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Tedeschi Trucks Band features 12 members. Ross Jones (@rossjonz)



Tedeschi Trucks Band

Friday, July 31, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.

With Lukas Nelson

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Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, August 2, 7 p.m.

K-Love

Tuesday, August 4, and Wednesday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Of Monsters and Men

Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid

Saturday, August 8, 6:30 p.m.

With the Movement, Pepper, Slum Beach Posse

Related Levitt Pavilion Denver Drops 2026 Free Concert Lineup

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Motionless In White

Sunday, August 9, 6:30 p.m.

With Lorna Shore, Fit for a King, Static Dress

Empire of the Sun is on its Ask That God: Afterlife Tour. Luke Steele

Empire of the Sun

Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.

MT JOY

Thursday, August 13, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 14, 7 p.m.

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Train

Monday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff with the Colorado Symphony

Tuesday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Tori Amos

Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m.

With Bartees Strange

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Grupo Frontera

Friday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.

Reggae On The Rocks

Saturday, August 22, 3 p.m.

With Rebelution, MAOLI, Skip Marley, Third World, Etana, Judge Roughneck

Joe Bonamassa

Sunday, August 23, 7 p.m.

Ian Munsick

Tuesday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

With ERNEST, Ned LeDoux

Related Prescription Packs Punky Punch on Comeback Record

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Ray LaMontagne

Wednesday, August 26, 7 p.m.

With the Weather Station

Peter Anspach and Rick Mitarotonda of Goose. Ross Jones

Goose

Thursday, August 27, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

Ty Myers

Sunday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.

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John Fogerty

Monday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.

With Hearty Har

Mana

Friday, September 4, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5, 8:30 p.m.

Gregory Alan Isakov Rebecca Caridad

Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Monday, September 7, 8 p.m.

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Five Finger Death Punch

Tuesday, September 8, 6:45 p.m.

With Cody Jinks, Eva Under Fire

Cole Swindell

Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 p.m.

with BlackHawk and Zach John King

Brandi Carlile

Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13, 6:30 p.m.

Needtobreathe

Monday, September 14, 7 p.m.

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Get the Led Out

Thursday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

Lily Allen Charlie Denis

Lily Allen

Friday, September 18, 8 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli

Sunday, September 20, 8 p.m.

Monday, September 21, 8 p.m.

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Bleachers

Wednesday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

With American Football

The Revivalists

Friday, September 25, 8 p.m.

with Ax and the Hatchetmen

Big Gigantic’s RowdyTown returns to Red Rocks! BigGigantic / facebook

Big Gigantic

Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m.

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Jungle

Sunday, September 27, and Monday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.

With RIO KOSTA

Beck

Thursday, October 1, 8 p.m.

Rezz Rocks VIII

Saturday, October 3, 6 p.m.

with Frost Children, Kavari, Izzy Camina and Sakr

Big Thief

Tuesday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

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Tape B

Thursday, October 8, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 9, 6 p.m.

Rise Against Aaron Thackeray

Rise Against

Monday, October 12, 7 p.m.

With Alkaline Trio

Sammy Virji

Friday, October 16, 6 p.m.

Related Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2026 Summer Concert Series

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Dermot Kennedy

Saturday, October 17, 8 p.m.

With Jonah Kagen

Matt Rife

Sunday, October 18, 7 p.m.

Zac Brown Band Zac Brown Band Instagram

Zac Brown Band

Monday, October 19, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20, 7 p.m.

With Grace Potter

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Macklemore

Thursday, October 22, 7 p.m.

Mersiv

Friday, October 23, 5 p.m.

Jade Cicada & Mickman

Saturday, October 24, 5:30 p.m.

With Resonant Language, Schmoop, Petals

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons

Sunday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.

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Evanescence

Monday, October 26, 7 p.m.

With Spiritbox, Nova Twins

Tucker Wetmore

Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.

Koe Wetzel

Wednesday, October 28, 6:45 p.m.

with Wade Bowen and Kolby Cooper

Cypress Hill, Method Man and Redman

Thursday, October 29, 6 p.m.

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Joshua Slone

Wednesday, November 4, 7:30 p.m.

With Jake Minch

Face Vocal Band

Sunday, November 8, 3:30 p.m.

Mike

Saturday, November 14, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, 2:30 p.m.

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Find more concerts on our Denver concert calendar.