Ten Best Red Rocks Concerts in August

August is already underway. With so much attention on the Mission Ballroom's opening on August 7, it's easy to forget how much is going on at Red Rocks, which would be a mistake. Here are some of our favorites.

My Morning Jacket

August 2 and 3

The indie rockers in My Morning Jacket have been playing music since '98, clearing the folk-rock path for the likes of the Head and the Heart, the Lumineers and Mumford & Sons. While My Morning Jacket wasn't the first to create that sound, the group helped keep it alive.

Gregory Alan Isakov

August 4

The quiet lyrical songs of Colorado's own Gregory Alan Isakov are as sublime as Red Rocks itself. Go on a journey with him, and expect him to bring out your gentle side. During these rough days, we could use it.

Flume With JPEGMAFIA, Slowthai, Collin McKenna

August 6 to 7

Not feeling gentle? Electronic producer Flume will bring two nights of his music to Red Rocks. He's joined by two of the most innovative and salty rappers of this moment: JPEGMAFIA, who hates Morrissey, and Slowthai, who says there's nothing great about Britain. Both artists are using hip-hop to trash people in power and challenge the mores of dominant society, and their collaboration with electronic wizard Flume is welcome.

Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart

August 9

Expect to laugh. Hard.

Lionel Richie

August 14

Lionel Richie's been melting hearts since 1968. Let him melt yours. All night long.

Shakey Graves

August 15

Stomp-inducing Austin Americana artist Shakey Graves – who headlined the Westword Music Showcase in 2018 – knows how to rile a crowd as a one-man band. He turned an old suitcase into a kick drum – a signature move that is no less impressive now that he plays alongside other musicians.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

August 21 to 22

After a gangbusters 2018, in which Denver's own Nathaniel Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats dropped a soulful new album, Tearing at the Seams, the group returns to the Rocks to make you roll: "Hey. Mama, it's me."

Red Rocks Beer Festival: Punk in Drublic

August 25

NOFX frontman Fat Mike organized this drunken afternoon affair, with a killer lineup include his own band, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket, the Lawrence Arms and Bad Cop/Bad Cop.

OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony

August 26 to 27

Colorado Springs-born OneRepublic will be sharing the stage with the Colorado Symphony for two nights of orchestrated pop. The band's frontman, Ryan Tedder, is one of the hardest working and most successful songwriters out there, and he and the group put on a high-energy show.

GRiZ

August 30 to 31

GRiZ, the saxophone playing DJ and producer, takes electronic dance music to the next level, incorporating live instrumentation into the mix. Rumor has it, he's not going to be playing forever, so catch him while you can.