The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

November 22, 2021 5:52AM

Olivia O'Brien headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Elizabeth Miranda

The String Cheese Incident kicks off a three-night Thanksgiving run at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday while jam band Goose is at the Mission tonight and Mayer Hawthorne is at the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this Thanksgiving week: The Last Waltz Revisited at the Fillmore Auditorium, Break Science at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and DJ Paul van Dyk headlining Trancegiving at the Church.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Goose
Monday, November 22, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$42.50
Connecticut jam band Goose plays the second of two nights at the Mission in support of its new album, Shenanigans Nite Club, which dropped in June.

Mayer Hawthorne
Monday, November 22, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$23
Since releasing his 2009 debut, A Strange Arrangement, on Stones Throw, soul singer Mayer Hawthorne has been pretty damn prolific, dropping a number of albums, singles and EPs leading up to last year's Rare Changes, a collection of singles released from June 2019 to July 2020. Los Angeles singer and songwriter India Shawn opens.

Olivia O'Brien
Tuesday, November 23, 7:30 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$23.75-$25
After being featured on rapper and singer Gnash's single "I Hate U, I Love U" five years ago, California singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien landed a record deal with Island Records, which released her 2019 debut, Was It Even Real? and this year's Episodes: Season 1. UPSAHL and drumaq open.
Dirt Monkey
Wednesday, November 24, 9 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$25-$29.50
Dubstep and bass DJ and producer Dirt Monkey, who has worked with Ganja White Night, DMVU, Illenium and more, headlines while Ravenscoon and SIPPY open.

The Last Waltz Revisited
Wednesday, November 24, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$25-$49.75
Local jam band Polytoxic and more than seventy musicians from around Colorado re-enact The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese's concert film that captured the Band's last performance. This year marks the seventeenth anniversary of The Last Waltz Revisited.

SHIFT
Wednesday, November 24, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$10-$20
Cervantes' continues its weekly electronic-centric SHIFT nights with the duo Break Science, which features producer and keyboardist Borahm Lee and drummer Adam Deitch. Casual Commander, Deezy Le Phunk and Mikey Thunder are also on the bill.
The String Cheese Incident
Wednesday, November 24, Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.95-$89.50/3-day pass $179.85
The String Cheese Incident, which was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last month, kicks off a three-night Thanksgiving run at the Mission Ballroom. The band, which just released the new single “Hi Ho No Show," is dubbing Wednesday night's set "Acoustic Barn Burner Incident," and it features Chris Pandolfi and Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters; Friday's show features Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic, and fans vote for Saturday's set list. The three shows will also be livestreamed in high definition via volume.com.

Trancegiving: Paul Van Dyk
Wednesday, November 24, 9 p.m.
The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street
$30
The Church continues its long-running Trancegiving tradition the night before Thanksgiving with German trance legend Paul van Dyk; Hungarian DJ Sunny Lax opens.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
