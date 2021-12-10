Support Us

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

December 10, 2021 5:55AM

INTHEWHALE celebrates the release of Vanishing Point tonight at the Marquis Theater.
INTHEWHALE celebrates the release of its new album, Vanishing Point, at the Marquis Theater tonight, while Caroline Polachek, formerly of Chairlift, is at the Bluebird Theater. Also on tap this weekend are the Grateful Ball over two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, with the Travelin' McCourys and Rumpke Mountain Boys, and Trace Bundy's thirteenth annual Acoustic Holiday at the Boulder Theater. 

Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Caroline Polachek
Friday, December 10, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25.75
While studying at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2005, Caroline Polachek co-founded the indie synth-pop band Chairlift, which released three albums before breaking up in 2017. Polachek's most recent album is Pang, her solo debut under her own name. She'll be back in town in March, opening for Dua Lipa at Ball Arena. French vocalist and producer Oklou opens.

The Grateful Ball
Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$22
The folks behind WinterWonderGrass, the bluegrass festival that happens in Steamboat Springs in February, present the two-night Grateful Ball, which features Nashville bluegrass act the Travelin' McCourys and Cincinnati jamgrass band Rumpke Mountain Boys.
INTHEWHALE
Friday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$15
Local rock duo INTHEWHALE celebrates the release of its new album, Vanishing Point, which bandmembers Nate Valdez and Eric Riley say is their darkest album to date. SNWBLL of PPL MVR and Lost Relics open.

Theory of a Deadman
Friday, December 10, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$32
Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman, which formed over two decades ago, is touring in support of its seventh album, Say Nothing, which dropped last year on Roadrunner Records.

Wildermiss
Friday, December 10, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway
$20-$22
Denver indie rock band Wildermiss has been gaining traction locally and nationwide over the last few years. Local indie-Latin project Kiltro and indie-rock band Big Dopes open.
Klezfest
Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$25
Klezmer fusion band Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe have long been part of this annual tradition at the Mercury Cafe. Also on this year's bill are Rabbi Joe Black and Hadgaba.

Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday
Saturday, December 11, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$25-$35
Boulder guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy, known as the "Acoustic Ninja," headlines his thirteenth annual holiday show at the Boulder Theater; Glen Phillips, frontman of Toad the Wet Sprocket, is the special guest.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]
