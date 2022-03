Had a long week? Start your weekend off on the chill side at the Mercury Cafe tonight, where you can see the Gabe Gravagno Trio for free. Or if you're in the mood to dance, check out disco-y act Parcels at the Gothic Theatre.Then rock out for a good cause on Saturday, March 12, at the Mile High Blues Society Marshall Fire Benefit. Proceeds from tickets ($12-$15) will go into a fund for victims of the devastating fire.Finally, Keller Williams swings through Colorado for a three-night run, in Steamboat Springs, Nederland and Aspen. Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:No, it's not the realty company. Keller Williams's one-man act applies looping as Williams plays each and every instrument on stage and sings his goofy songs that combine bluegrass, folk, rock, reggae, dance music and more. Grab your tickets before they sell out.Come for happy hour and stay for jazz. The Gabe Gravagno Trio leads a jazz jam at the Mercury Cafe tonight and every Friday from 6 to 9:15 p.m.Of the Trees finishes up a three-night run at the Ogden in support of his latest EP,. Given his signature ambient, wobbly and rainforest-like sounds, it's bound to be a psychedelic show.Five-piece Australian electro-pop act Parcels brings its peppy tunes to Denver tonight in support of its new album,. Formed in 2014, the band gained widespread fame three years later when it collaborated with Daft Punk on the iconic electronic duo's single "Overnight."Catch several fantastic blues acts on Saturday afternoon at this fundraiser, with a lineup including Randall Dubis and Friends, 50 Shades of Blue, Deborah Stafford and State of Affairs. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Community Foundation Boulder's Marshall Wildfire Relief Fund Singer-songwriter Mitski Miyawaki brings her indie rock to the Mission Ballroom. Her latest full-length,, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was America's top-selling album the second week of February. With her unique sound and sincere lyrics, it's easy to see why.Denver rock and hip-hop act Flobots has been a favorite of the city since the early 2000s, covering multiple genres and creating music that is an act of activism in its own right. Neoma and Joseph Lamar open.Post-hardcore band Drug Church celebrates the release of its albumat the hi-dive. One Step Closer, Soul Blind and LURK open.