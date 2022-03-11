Had a long week? Start your weekend off on the chill side at the Mercury Cafe tonight, where you can see the Gabe Gravagno Trio for free. Or if you're in the mood to dance, check out disco-y act Parcels at the Gothic Theatre.
Then rock out for a good cause on Saturday, March 12, at the Mile High Blues Society Marshall Fire Benefit. Proceeds from tickets ($12-$15) will go into a fund for victims of the devastating fire.
Finally, Keller Williams swings through Colorado for a three-night run, in Steamboat Springs, Nederland and Aspen. Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Keller Williams
Friday, March 11, 8 p.m.
Strings Music Pavillion, 950 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs
$35-$45
Saturday, March 12, 8 p.m.
The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland
$28
Sunday, March 13, 8 p.m.
Belly Up Aspen, 450 South Galena Street, Aspen
$28-$50
No, it's not the realty company. Keller Williams's one-man act applies looping as Williams plays each and every instrument on stage and sings his goofy songs that combine bluegrass, folk, rock, reggae, dance music and more. Grab your tickets before they sell out.
Jazz Jam with Gabe Gravagno Trio
Friday, March 11, 6 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
Come for happy hour and stay for jazz. The Gabe Gravagno Trio leads a jazz jam at the Mercury Cafe tonight and every Friday from 6 to 9:15 p.m.
Of the Trees
Friday, March 11, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50-$30
Of the Trees finishes up a three-night run at the Ogden in support of his latest EP, The Tale of Elegos. Given his signature ambient, wobbly and rainforest-like sounds, it's bound to be a psychedelic show.
Parcels
Friday, March 11, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22.75
Five-piece Australian electro-pop act Parcels brings its peppy tunes to Denver tonight in support of its new album, Day/Night. Formed in 2014, the band gained widespread fame three years later when it collaborated with Daft Punk on the iconic electronic duo's single "Overnight."
Mile High Blues Society Marshall Fire Benefit
Saturday, March 12, 1 p.m.
Antero Hall, 9890 West Girton Drive, Lakewood
$12-$15
Catch several fantastic blues acts on Saturday afternoon at this fundraiser, with a lineup including Randall Dubis and Friends, 50 Shades of Blue, Deborah Stafford and State of Affairs. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Community Foundation Boulder's Marshall Wildfire Relief Fund.
Mitski
Saturday, March 12, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35.75-$80
Singer-songwriter Mitski Miyawaki brings her indie rock to the Mission Ballroom. Her latest full-length, Laurel Hell, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was America's top-selling album the second week of February. With her unique sound and sincere lyrics, it's easy to see why.
Flobots
Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$25
Denver rock and hip-hop act Flobots has been a favorite of the city since the early 2000s, covering multiple genres and creating music that is an act of activism in its own right. Neoma and Joseph Lamar open.
Drug Church
Sunday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$16-$28
Post-hardcore band Drug Church celebrates the release of its album Hygiene at the hi-dive. One Step Closer, Soul Blind and LURK open.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.