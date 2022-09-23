The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Orange County punkers Agent Orange come to HQ on Friday, while the Chemical Brothers bring block-rockin' beats to the 1STBANK Center. On Saturday, synth-wave outfit The Midnight plays the Mission Ballroom. Trentemøller plays the Bluebird on Sunday.
Agent Orange
Friday, September 23, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$18-$150
Agent Orange is a classic Orange County punk band and one of the first to fold surf music into the punk sound. The Pitch Invasion and Blackeyed Saints open.
The Chemical Brothers
Friday, September 23, 8 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$18-$150
The Chemical Brothers blew up in the ’90s with their big-beat and trip-hop stylings. Australian electronic group the Avalanches open the night with a DJ set.
The End
Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
The End Lafayette, 525 Courtney Way, Lafayette
$15
Come see the beginning of The End, a new venue inside Dog House Music Studios in Lafayette. Denver indie rockers Bear and the Beasts and Fort Collins funksters Hand Turkey perform.
The Midnight
Saturday, September 24, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.99-$79
Synth Wave duo The Midnight evokes the ’80s with its sound but looks to the future. Alternative pop band NIGHTLY opens the evening.
Trentemøller
Sunday, September 25, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50
Danish composer Trentmøller blends electronic music and indie rock into a unique mix. Early on, he took influences from post-punk and shoegaze bands, and his more recent music has been described as synthwave.
