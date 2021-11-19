Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti plays one of the last shows of a longer-than-usual concert season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, while Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headline the Fillmore Auditorium. Also on tap this weekend are The Last Waltz Revisited at the Boulder Theater, two nights of Liquid Stranger at the Mission Ballroom, and Veronica Swift at the Newman Center.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio
Friday, November 19, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$69.75
Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion, which celebrated its fortieth anniversary last year, and Chicago rock act Alkaline Trio bring their co-headlining tour to Denver, with War on Women opening.
The Last Waltz Revisited
Friday, November 19, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$17.50-$25
Local jam band Polytoxic and more than seventy musicians from around Colorado re-enact The Last Waltz, Martin Scorcese's concert film that captured the Band's last performance. This year marks the seventeenth anniversary of The Last Waltz Revisited, and they'll repeat the performance at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, November 24.
Playboi Carti
Friday, November 19, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.50-$99.50
Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, who released Whole Lotta Red last year, brings his King Vamp Tour to Red Rocks with Rico Nasty and Ken Car$on opening.
Veronica Swift
Friday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
$17-$47
Last March, 27-year-old New York-based jazz singer Veronica Swift, who won second place at the Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in 2015 and has toured with Wynton Marsalis, released This Bitter Earth, which explores themes of sexism, domestic abuse, environmental issues, racism, the dangers of fake news and more.
Liquid Stranger
Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$32.50-$79
Swedish dubstep artist Martin Stääf, aka Liquid Stranger, headlines two nights at the Mission Ballroom, with Buku, YOOKiE, TVBOO, Notixx and Kyral X Banko opening on Friday and Luzcid, Hydraulix, Sully, Smoakland and AHEE on Saturday.
Crystal Swing Band
Saturday, November 20, 8 p.m.
Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
$10-$20
Longmont's Crystal Swing Band, which has been together for more than three decades and performs 1930s and ’40s big band swing, celebrates the release of its new CD, Live From the Avalon Ballroom.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Saturday, November 20, 3 & 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$49.50-$89.50
Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays a matinee and an evening show on its current trek celebrating 25 years of its Christmas Eve and Other Stories tour.
David Wilcox
Sunday, November 21, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
$28-$30
North Carolina singer-songwriter David Wilcox, who's been releasing albums since the late ’80s, delves into themes of mental health, family legacies, spiritual contemplations and topical concerns on his most recent effort, The View From the Edge.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.