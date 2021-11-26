The String Cheese Incident continues its three-night Thanksgiving run this weekend, while DJ and producer Seven Lions headlines 1STBANK Center on Saturday, November 27. Also on tap this weekend are The Velveteers at the Gothic Theatre, The Still Tide at the hi-dive and Black Label Society at Summit.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
The String Cheese Incident
Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.95-$89.50
The String Cheese Incident continues its three-night Thanksgiving run with Friday's show featuring Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic, while fans vote for Saturday's set list. The shows will also be livestreamed in high definition via volume.com.
Taylor Fest
Friday, November 26, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$16-$20
A party for Denver Swifties in celebration of Taylor Swift's release of Red (Taylor's version), which will be played in its entirety as well as other songs in her vast catalogue. Grab your red lipstick and scarves and be ready to dance.
The Still Tide
Friday, November 26, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15
Denver indie-rock bandthe Still Tide headlines Bandsgiving 2021, which also features local singer-songwriter Patrick Dethlefs and indie pop band Waiting Room.
The Velveteers
Friday, November 26, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood
$18-$20
Local rock trio the Velveteers, which opened for Guns N' Roses in August and is set to open for Greta Von Fleet on its forthcoming Dreams in Gold North American tour, headlines, with Dreadnought and Dry Ice opening.
Black Label Society
Saturday, November 27, 6:30 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$39.50
Guitarist Zakk Wylde, who has toured with Ozzy Ozbourne, formed the metal band Black Label Society more than two decades ago. The band stops in Denver the day after its new album, Doom Crew Inc., is released. Fellow metal bands Obituary and Prong open.
Seven Lions
Saturday, November 27, 8 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$39.95-$45
DJ and producer Seven Lions (aka Jeff Montalvo) brings his Pantheon tour to Denver, with Kill the Noise b2b Jason Ross, Blanke,Gem & Tauri and Last Heroes also on the bill.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]