The War and Treaty, Black Belt Eagle Scout and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Belt Eagle Scout is on tour with a brand-new album and will be making a stop at the Larimer Lounge on Tuesday, April 4. And on Thursday, April 6, Friko kicks it into gear at Lost Lake Lounge.
The War and Treaty will fill the room with soul at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, April 7, while Adam Deitch (from Lettuce, Break Science and BTTRFLY Quintet) is having a release party for his new solo album at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex on Saturday, April 8.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
The Well
Monday, April 3, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$13
This Austin doom-metal group blends psychedelia, punk and stoner rock to create the perfect blend of heavy music that will continue to reverberate through your skull weeks after the show ends. Come watch the walls shake with the Well; Swedish sludge-slingers Firebreather and Denver doom dudes Hashtronaut open.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Tuesday, April 4, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
Katherine Paul (aka Black Belt Eagle Scout) grew up in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington state. Her songs are strongly influenced by the indigenous music she was surrounded with, as well as the grunge rock that came from that area of the Pacific Northwest. She's now on tour in support of her album The Land, The Water, The Sky that was released last month; Austin-based folk duo Claire Glass and Adobo open.
Western Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
Free
The first Wednesday of each month at the Bobcat Club is taken over by local country-Western singers, pickers and players crooning the classics, and this month will showcase Casey James Prestwood (of the Burning Angels) and Evan Holm (of Extra Gold). Bring your boots and be ready to scoot, as there will also be free dance lessons!
Friko
Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$14
Chicago-based power-pop trio Friko is the brainchild of Niko Kapetan, whose original compositions are full of angsty punk musings that he wails in a tortured voice, rounded out by his two talented bandmates. Denver indie-rockers Post/War open the show.
The War and Treaty
Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$23-$26
Michael and Tanya Trotter are a husband-and-wife duo who sing soul-stirring Southern blues tunes that have the impressive power to heal. After serving in the military, Michael realized that he was compelled to write songs that could mend spiritual wounds of others; together with his wife, he has found a way to achieve that dream.
Adam Deitch: Take Your Time Album Release Party
Saturday, April 8, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf (The Perplexiplex), 1338 First Street
$22
Being a profound percussionist is in Adam Deitch's blood. Both of his parents were drummers, and he's been hittin' the skins since he could move his limbs. Having gained fame as founding member of the future-funk band Lettuce, he's continued to make moves in the music industry with other side projects and as a talented producer, as well.
Hop ’Til We Drop! Easter Swing Dance Party
Sunday, April 9, 6 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
$7
The "mystical, immersive art bar and performance venue" known as Enigma Bazaar is hosting a family-friendly dance party with Mile High masters of swing Dizzy With a Dame. After the kiddos have found all the hidden eggs, swing on over to cut the rug and burn off those Easter brunch calories!
