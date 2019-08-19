The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who opened for the Rolling Stones on August 10, play a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week, while $uicideBoy$ play two nights at the Mission Ballroom. This week's lineup also includes Calexico and Iron & Wine at Denver Botanic Gardens, Molotov at the Ogden Theatre, Steve Earle & the Dukes at the Paramount Theatre and Jon Anderson of Yes at the Boulder Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
$uicideBoy$ (also August 20)
$49.95-$99.95, 5:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Calexico and Iron & Wine
$74-$79, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
The Piano Guys
$49-$71.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Molotov
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jon Anderson of Yes
$35-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Diggin Dirt
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
The Lillingtons
$18, 8 p.m., Streets Denver
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 22)
$55-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$29.75-$65, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Northlane and Erra
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sonny Landreth (also August 22)
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
David Dondero
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Charles McPherson (also August 22)
$10-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
CJ Ramone
$15, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
The Yawpers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Steve Earle & the Dukes
$29.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Stunna 4 Vegas
$22-$52, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Buck-O-Nine
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
