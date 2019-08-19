 


    Herban Planet
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play two nights at Red Rocks this week.
Miles Chrisinger
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 19, 2019 | 5:55am
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who opened for the Rolling Stones on August 10, play a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week, while $uicideBoy$ play two nights at the Mission Ballroom. This week's lineup also includes Calexico and Iron & Wine at Denver Botanic Gardens, Molotov at the Ogden Theatre, Steve Earle & the Dukes at the Paramount Theatre and Jon Anderson of Yes at the Boulder Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

$uicideBoy$ (also August 20)
$49.95-$99.95, 5:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Calexico and Iron & Wine
$74-$79, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

The Piano Guys
$49-$71.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Molotov
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jon Anderson of Yes
$35-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Diggin Dirt
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

The Lillingtons
$18, 8 p.m., Streets Denver

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also August 22)
$55-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
$29.75-$65, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Northlane and Erra
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sonny Landreth (also August 22)
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

David Dondero
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Charles McPherson (also August 22)
$10-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

CJ Ramone
$15, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

The Yawpers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Steve Earle & the Dukes
$29.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Stunna 4 Vegas
$22-$52, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Buck-O-Nine
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

