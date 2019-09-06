 


The National headlines the Mission Ballroom tonight.EXPAND
The National headlines the Mission Ballroom tonight.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 6, 2019 | 5:55am
The Original Misfits, with Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday as part of a handful of North American dates, while Pitbull, who had to postpone his show at Fiddler's Green in July, plays on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Denver Hex, the two-day multi-venue festival with acts like Lightning Bolt and Pig Destroyer, two nights of STS9, and King Crimson's 50th Anniversary Tour at the Paramount on Sunday. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

STS9 (also September 7)
$30-$50, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Marcus Rezaks' Shred Is Dead
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

The National
$54.45-$90.45, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Xavier Rudd
$27.95-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Squeeze and X
$45-$69, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Conflict
$15-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Denver Hex (also September 7)
$30-$40/two-day $50, Bluebird Theater, Lost Lake, Goosetown Tavern

Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Dressy Bessy
Free, 5:30 p.m., Clyfford Still Museum

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

The Original Misfits
$45-$299.95, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Native American Arts Celebration
Free/VIP $30, 2 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Bobby McFerrin with the Colorado Symphony Chorus
$20-$94, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

De La Soul
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The David Bromberg Quintet
$40-$42, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mannequin Pussy
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fast Eddy
$15-$17, 5 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Pitbull
$30-$229, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Dark Star Orchestra
$45-$55, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Face Vocal Band
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

First Annual CRUSH Concert
$39-$79, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

King Crimson
$55-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Toasters
$15, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

