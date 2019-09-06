The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Original Misfits, with Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday as part of a handful of North American dates, while Pitbull, who had to postpone his show at Fiddler's Green in July, plays on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Denver Hex, the two-day multi-venue festival with acts like Lightning Bolt and Pig Destroyer, two nights of STS9, and King Crimson's 50th Anniversary Tour at the Paramount on Sunday. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
STS9 (also September 7)
$30-$50, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Marcus Rezaks' Shred Is Dead
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
The National
$54.45-$90.45, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Xavier Rudd
$27.95-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Squeeze and X
$45-$69, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Conflict
$15-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Denver Hex (also September 7)
$30-$40/two-day $50, Bluebird Theater, Lost Lake, Goosetown Tavern
Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Dressy Bessy
Free, 5:30 p.m., Clyfford Still Museum
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
The Original Misfits
$45-$299.95, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Native American Arts Celebration
Free/VIP $30, 2 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Bobby McFerrin with the Colorado Symphony Chorus
$20-$94, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
De La Soul
$32.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The David Bromberg Quintet
$40-$42, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mannequin Pussy
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fast Eddy
$15-$17, 5 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Pitbull
$30-$229, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Dark Star Orchestra
$45-$55, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Face Vocal Band
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
First Annual CRUSH Concert
$39-$79, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
King Crimson
$55-$149.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Toasters
$15, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
