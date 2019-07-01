 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Pitbull will now play Fiddler's Green in September.
Pitbull will now play Fiddler's Green in September.
Miles Chrisinger

Pitbull Reschedules Denver Concert, Leaves Fans Wondering Why

Kyle Harris | July 1, 2019 | 5:34am
AA

Pitbull, who was slated to play a July 2 concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, has rescheduled the event. "Unforeseen circumstances," explains concert promoter AEG.

The concert will now take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Fiddler's Green. Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date; refunds are available at the point of purchase.

As the news spread, fans showed up online to express their disappointment and to speculate as to why Pitbull canceled. Other fans complained that the new date coincides with football Sunday on the NFL's opening weekend.

Still, many don't mind the new date as long as Pitbull comes to town. "He’s worth waiting for," writes Monica. "It will be my third time seeing him in concert. He will deliver an amazing concert."

Tickets are still available at $30 to $229 plus service charges, and can be purchased at the AXS website or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >