Pitbull Reschedules Denver Concert, Leaves Fans Wondering Why

Pitbull, who was slated to play a July 2 concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, has rescheduled the event. "Unforeseen circumstances," explains concert promoter AEG.

The concert will now take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Fiddler's Green. Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date; refunds are available at the point of purchase.

As the news spread, fans showed up online to express their disappointment and to speculate as to why Pitbull canceled. Other fans complained that the new date coincides with football Sunday on the NFL's opening weekend.

Still, many don't mind the new date as long as Pitbull comes to town. "He’s worth waiting for," writes Monica. "It will be my third time seeing him in concert. He will deliver an amazing concert."

Tickets are still available at $30 to $229 plus service charges, and can be purchased at the AXS website or by phone at 888-929-7849.