Larkin Poe, Fruition and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Larkin Poe brings the blues to the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, January 26, and Church Fire summons its spooky sounds at Enigma Bazaar on Friday, January 27.
Fruition will be plucking around with friends at Cervantes' on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, while Sun June serenades souls at the hi-dive on Saturday, January 28.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
R.A.P. Ferreira
Monday, January 23, 8 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$20
Rory Allen Philip Ferreira (aka R.A.P. Ferreira) is a poet and producer who creates hip-hop with a healthy dose of wit and knowledge to carry your consciousness to new levels. Like-minded alternative rap artists AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Summers and NOFVCE open the night.
P1Harmony: P1ustage H : P1oneer Tour
Tuesday, January 24, 6 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$69.50-$149.50
This six-piece boy band from South Korea has a unique K-pop take on hip-hop and R&B. Expect to see plenty of choreographed dance moves arranged to all the fan-favorite songs, a characteristic of the ever-growing K-pop movement.
Corey Harper
Wednesday, January 25, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$20
From humble beginnings in Portland, Oregon, to landing an opening act slot on a Justin Bieber tour, Cory Harper is taking the world by storm. This passionate pop singer proudly proclaims that his music "is for the head, the heart and the hips."
Larkin Poe: Blood Harmony Tour
Thursday, January 26, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.50-$59.50
Larkin Poe was the name of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell's great-great-great-great-grandfather, and it seems like the two might just be summoning his Southern soul with the big bluesy Nashville sound they've created. Americana-folk group Goodnight, Texas opens the show.
Church Fire
Friday, January 27, 7 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
$10
This Denver doom-pop group's industrial-electro vibes are both spooky and beautiful; you'll surely be converting to the cult of Church Fire after experiencing what it's got. Fellow local support acts Velvet Horns and Pink Lady Monster open the night.
Fruition
Friday January 27, and Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$25-$50
Honing its chops by busking all over the country, this funky bluegrass act is a force to be reckoned with. Fruition will take over both sides of Cervantes' for two nights with a stellar lineup of support acts, including the Texas Gentleman, TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Zepp Is Funk and Mama Magnolia.
Sun June
Saturday, January 28, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$16-$20
Austin-based band Sun June creates dreamy indie-pop songs full of catchy hooks that will have you begging for more. Fellow Austinites and co-headliners Why Bonnie will be there, as well, with local artist Porlolo opening the night.
Dart Echo Plays the Talking Heads
Sunday, January 29, 6:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$20
What better way to spend a Sunday than listening to a local jazz quartet cover the Talking Heads' classic hits while sipping crafted cocktails? "This must be the place" to start the week off on the right note.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.